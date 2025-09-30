Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is building his coaching legacy while also turning the franchise back into a playoff contender. Payton secured his 172nd regular-season victory as an NFL head coach. That gives him the same number of wins as Bill Parcells and moves him into 16th all-time.

Denver's recent victory includes another notch on Payton's belt in what has become quite the coaching journey. After almost twenty years of service in the NFL, he’s 172-106 in his career.

A milestone win for HC Sean Payton. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ympH7NOjYp — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Payton started his head coaching career with the New Orleans Saints in 2006. Over 16 seasons there, he collected 152 wins and led the team to a Super Bowl XLIV championship. The Saints made nine playoff appearances under his leadership before he took a brief retirement.

This milestone is more meaningful because of the Parcells link. From 2003 onward, Parcells hired Payton as an assistant coach and has became a close friend. “He's meant a lot to what I've been able to achieve,” Payton said about matching his mentor's win total.

Article Continues Below

Payton joined Denver in 2023. Before that, the team was not doing that well. Under his tenure, the team was able to recover quickly. The Broncos were able to end their eight-year playoff drought in the 2024 season by making the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Russell Wilson also began to play significantly better with Payton as his coach. Wilson had been struggling before Payton arrived.

If we talk about his impact, it's just more than simple wins and losses. His offensive strategy is one of the league's most effective, and it has helped develop players such as Javonte Williams and Courtland Sutton.

“He's been a father figure and unwavering supporter,” he said, giving Parcells credit for teaching him the importance of discipline and attention to detail in coaching.

Moving ahead, Payton hopes to rank higher in wins and win a second Super Bowl with Denver. His 172 wins are more than just a number. They reflect a story of his life’s work focused on teaching, bringing innovation with a good offensive strategy, and winning championships.