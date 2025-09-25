Sean Payton provided some critical insight into how the Denver Broncos have performed throughout the 2025 NFL season.

Denver has been off to a shaky stary, showcasing a 1-2 record after three games. They beat the Tennessee Titans 20-12 in the season opener before sustaining a 29-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and a 23-20 heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.

Payton gave his thoughts ahead of the team's Week 4 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, per reporter Nick Kosmider. He emphasized the importance of having an identity, something the Broncos have plenty of room for improvement.

“It’s important to say, ‘Hey, this is an identity relative to running and throwing the ball. This is our identity.’ I would say we’ve yet to establish that clearly for anyone watching or ourselves. So that’s us as coaches,” Payton said.

What lies ahead for Sean Payton, Broncos

It's clear that the Broncos' offense is a work in progress, an area that Sean Payton will focus on improving throughout the course of the season.

The offense is averaging 22.7 points per game, good for 17th in the league. They are 19th in total yards per game, 25th in passing yards per game, eighth in rushing yards per game, 10th in passing touchdowns, and ninth in rushing touchdowns.

Denver's defense has been stout, especially in the pass rushing area. They lead the NFL in sacks with 12 and counting, asserting themselves as threats on the defensive side of the ball.

The team hopes to build on the 10-7 record they had in 2024. They reached the playoffs, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round. Quarterback Bo Nix looks to take the next step as he progresses through the second season of his NFL career, something that the Broncos will look forward to on the offensive side of the ball.

The Broncos will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29 at 8:15 p.m. ET.