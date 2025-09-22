On Sunday, the Denver Broncos dropped to 0-2 on the young 2025 NFL season with a crushing road loss at the hands of their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers. For the second straight week, Denver controlled things for the majority of the game before losing their grip down the stretch and ultimately falling on a game-winning field goal.

Coming into this year, the Broncos were many people's sleeper pick to make some real noise in the AFC, and thus far, they have not come close to holding up their end of the bargain.

Recently, Broncos right guard and 2024 All-Pro member Quinn Meinerz put the blame on everyone in the organization for the slow start.

“Everybody in every single room needs to get better, and we're going to do that together,” he said, per Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post on X, formerly Twitter.

While it would be nice for everyone to take a look in the mirror, Broncos fans might be particularly hoping for quarterback Bo Nix to perform some introspection, as the 2024 draft pick has looked awful for the most part through weeks of this season, which continued down the stretch of Sunday's loss in Los Angeles.

There had long been questions about Nix's accuracy and decision making ability as a pocket passer, and although he helped lead the Broncos to an impressive close to the 2024 season and a playoff appearance, those concerns have not yet been quelled so far in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Broncos' defense, which was thought to be one of the elite units heading into the season, has also been a major disappointment this year, allowing Keenan Allen to turn back the clock throughout the afternoon on Sunday.

The Broncos will look to avoid falling into an 0-3 hole when they host the Cincinnati Bengals next Monday evening from Denver.