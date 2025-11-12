The Denver Broncos are rewriting what success looks like in 2025. Through 10 weeks, they sit at 8-2 — tied for the NFL’s best record — yet somehow lead the league in punts. The combination of an elite Broncos defense, an inconsistent offense, and the growing legend of Bo Nix when the fourth quarter arrives has turned this into one of the most fascinating stories of the NFL season.

The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to spotlight just how strange Denver’s start has been, posting one of the year’s most head-scratching stats.

“The #Broncos are tied for the NFL’s best record at 8-2 — and somehow also lead the league in punts with 53. One of the more unique stats you’ll see all season.”

That single number sums up everything about this Broncos team — dominance on one side of the ball and frustration on the other. Despite the frequent three-and-outs, the Broncos defense has carried the load, leading the league in sacks and ranking first in red-zone and third-down efficiency. They’ve given up just 17.3 points per game, a top-three mark in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Denver offense continues to test fans’ patience. Nix, now in his second NFL season, has shown flashes of potential but still battles turnovers and stretches of inconsistency. Yet when the game is on the line, Nix transforms into one of the league’s most clutch performers. The former Oregon star has emerged as the heartbeat of Denver’s late-game heroics, leading the NFL in fourth-quarter comebacks and total fourth-quarter touchdowns — both passing and rushing — while posting a 63.27% completion rate and one of the highest passer ratings in that quarter. Nix even led the Broncos to a historic comeback win vs. the New York Giants, scoring 33 points in a single fourth quarter — the most by any team in the NFL this season.

Now in control of the AFC West, Denver has a chance to extend its 10-game home winning streak vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. The Broncos currently hold a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers and a two-game cushion over the Chiefs in the divisional race. Whether this formula of suffocating defense and field-position football can hold up deep into the season remains to be seen, but one thing is certain — the Broncos have mastered the art of finding a way to prevail.