The Denver Broncos almost pulled off an incredible feat in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Denver lost 10-7 against New England in a close game that came down to the very end. The Broncos made a few costly errors against the Patriots, but one of them came with an extra dose of irony.

ESPN's Seth Wickersham wrote a fascinating piece about fourth-down decision making in the NFL on Monday. He offered an inside look at Sean Payton's decision to go for it on fourth down against the Patriots during the second quarter.

One interest part of the article focuses on comments Payton made about Chicago's loss against LA in the Divisional Round. Specifically the Bears' decision to go for it on fourth down on the first drive of the game.

“Payton saw the Bears line up on offense, and he squinted. ‘Kick it,' he said” Wickersham wrote.

Bears QB Caleb Williams threw an interception on the play. That decision effectively cost the Bears three points in a game where they could have really used them.

“Why are coaches not kicking field goals?” Payton said, turning back to game preparation.

That is now painfully ironic because Payton made a very similar mistake against the Patriots on Sunday.

Denver went for it on fourth down while up 7-0 during the second quarter. The Broncos were deep in Patriots territory and could have easily nailed a short field goal. But Payton wanted a touchdown.

“I wanted 14-0,” Payton told Wickersham.

Payton initially called a running play, but ended up calling a time-out to give himself more time to think. He ended up switching to a passing play that ended up failing.

Just like Chicago, Denver could have really used those three points.

“I wish I'd stayed with the initial play call,” Payton said softly, leaving the stadium. “The look they showed on film, and the look we saw, wasn't the look we got.”

Payton also said “there's always regrets” during his postgame remarks when talking about that fourth-down decision.

Broncos fans are now left wondering about what could have been after barely missing a chance at the Super Bowl.