The Denver Broncos watched their Super Bowl dreams freeze in real time Sunday night. What began as a triumphant return to NFL relevance ended in silence at Empower Field. That's where a 10-7 AFC Championship loss to the New England Patriots halted Denver’s ‘Orange Crush' resurgence one win short of glory. In the somber locker room afterward, veteran edge rusher Jonathon Cooper offered the most honest takeaway of the night.

“They just found a way to win,” Cooper said. “And we didn’t.”

It was a simple statement that perfectly captured a game defined by inches, execution, and missed chances.

The loss stung because Denver’s defense largely did its job. In blizzard-like conditions, Cooper and Nik Bonitto repeatedly pressured Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. They held one of the league’s hottest offenses to just 10 points. The Broncos won at the line of scrimmage for long stretches. They forced punts and gave their offense opportunities that never quite turned into decisive moments.

That frustration stood in stark contrast to what had been a remarkable 2025 season. Under head coach Sean Payton, Denver finished 14-3. They earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed and snapped a decade-long playoff drought. Even after losing Bo Nix to a late Divisional Round injury, the Broncos leaned on defense and belief. Against New England, though, missed kicks and a late interception proved fatal.

For Cooper, the season was still career-defining. His eight sacks, relentless edge presence, and steady leadership powered Denver’s revival. Yet his postgame words reflected a veteran who understands how fleeting championship windows can be. The Broncos are back. However, Sunday night was a painful reminder that being close is never really enough.