For the Denver Broncos, one of the most encouraging stories entering the upcoming season revolves around wide receiver Troy Franklin. The second-year wideout found his turning point in the most unlikely of places, a lopsided playoff loss that offered one personal victory. It was the moment Franklin realized he truly belonged in the NFL—and it has shaped everything since.

The quote came from DNVR’s Zac Stevens, who posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) about Franklin’s emotional reflection in camp. In Stevens’ post, he noted that the wide receiver felt significantly more confident entering Year 2 after that defining play.

“Troy Franklin said the touchdown catch in the playoffs against the Bills took a lot of weight off his shoulders and showed him he belonged in the league.

That’s carried over into this year.”

For a player coming off a modest rookie season, that playoff touchdown changed the narrative. Franklin finished 2024 with just 28 receptions, 263 yards, and 2 touchdowns while playing behind veteran wideouts. But in the Broncos’ Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills, he caught a 43-yard touchdown from quarterback Bo Nix—a deep strike that felt like a personal breakthrough. It wasn’t just a touchdown—it was a moment of belief.

Franklin’s path to the NFL has always been driven by upside. He played two seasons at the University of Oregon alongside Nix, who transferred from Auburn and finished his collegiate career as the Ducks’ starting quarterback. Together from 2022 to 2023, they developed strong chemistry, connecting for 2,274 yards and 25 touchdowns. Now reunited in Denver, their connection was slow to emerge during the regular season, but the playoff touchdown highlighted its potential and fueled optimism for Year 2.

Now, as training camp rolls on, the 22-year-old wide receiver no longer looks like a tentative rookie. He’s drawing praise for sharper route-running, improved timing, and a noticeable boost in confidence. That’s especially important in a crowded Broncos wide receiver room that features Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims Jr., and Trent Sherfield Sr. In a competition this tight, every rep matters—and every impression counts.

The connection with Nix may prove pivotal in unlocking Franklin’s full potential. The Broncos’ second-year quarterback is coming off a record-breaking rookie campaign, during which he built timing and trust with Franklin—an edge that could pay dividends in regular-season play. Coaches have taken notice, and with Denver’s offense looking to improve on its mid-tier production from 2024, Franklin has emerged as one of the team’s top breakout candidates.

The Broncos are coming off a 10-7 season and a return to the postseason, and now they’re looking to take the next step. Moments like Franklin’s touchdown in the playoffs can accelerate that progress. For a young receiver who was once buried on the depth chart, that single play didn’t just move the chains—it reshaped expectations both inside the building and out.

Ultimately, Franklin’s evolution underscores the mental side of NFL success. Confidence isn’t built through stats alone. Sometimes it takes one unforgettable moment to flip the switch—and for Franklin, that moment arrived at the perfect time.