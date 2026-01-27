The Denver Broncos lost 10-7 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Without Bo Nix at quarterback and with a snowstorm blowing in during the second half, the Denver offense struggled. It was still a surprise when Joe Lombardi was fired, but Davis Webb's head coaching interest played a role in the coaching change.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: While Davis Webb interviews with the rival #Raiders, the #Broncos fired OC Joe Lombardi. pic.twitter.com/hb0X0pjxV1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2026

“It's not just Lombardi, I believe at least one more, potentially another coach also out,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. “The Broncos are going to hire another offensive coordinator, and they need to run a process. So, based on NFL rules, they can't just say Davis Webb, it's your job. What they can do is incentivize him to stay and then potentially end up giving him the job. The fact that he is in the building right now for a rival interviewing for a head coaching opportunity and a strong candidate, these things are all related.”

Sean Payton calls the offensive plays for the Broncos, so the new offensive coordinator won't have that responsibility. But Webb is seen as a high-profile candidate now and in the future. The Raiders are interviewing the former backup quarterback, but if Webb wants to keep working with Bo Nix, he now has that opportunity.

Lombardi was the Broncos' offensive coordinator for three years, helping develop Bo Nix into the division champion he has become. Webb also gets credit for that as the quarterbacks coach and has parlayed that into interviews across the league. He was a serious candidate for the Buffalo Bills head coach opening, but Joe Brady landed that role on Tuesday.

The Broncos have Sean Payton, who won't be going anywhere for a bit. But when he does decide to retire, they are going to want to have a succession plan in place. This move signals that they see Webb as a part of the organization for years to come. But will it work in keeping Webb in Colorado?