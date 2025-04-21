The NFL Draft is almost here and there are sure to be some surprises on the horizon as teams put some of the finishing touches on their rosters heading into the summer. A lot of the buzz has been surrounding the top of the draft, but playoff teams such as the Denver Broncos also face fascinating dilemmas on Thursday night.

The Broncos made the playoffs last season with a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix and Sean Payton calling the plays, and now they are looking to take the next step to truly compete with the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the AFC West. Denver doesn't have very many holes in its roster at this point in the offseason, making them a possible candidate to trade up in the first round on Thursday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“There has been, however, a lack of teams willing to trade up — at least so far. Denver is one of those: The Bronco have made inquiries about moving up in Round 1, according to sources,” Schefter wrote. “But there aren't many others. This always could change when players start falling and teams are on the clock.”

The Broncos are an interesting trade-up candidate for a few reasons. The lack of teams wanting to move up in a relatively weak class at the top means that the price to jump up five or 10 spots will go down, allowing the Broncos to swing a relatively cheap deal.

Secondly, the Broncos did a lot of their work in free agency. They addressed needs at linebacker and safety with the additions of former 49ers standouts Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga. Payton and company also brought in Evan Engram as a talented pass catcher.

Those moves give Denver the freedom it needs to chase a player that it really likes. If, say, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren slips past the Chicago Bears at No. 10, the Broncos could move up 10 spots or so to grab him if Payton really likes him. Other players could fit this mold for the Broncos as well.

Regardless of which player that the Broncos are targeting, it would not be a surprise if they are the team to make a big move on draft night to go get their guy in the middle of the first round.