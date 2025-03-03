The Denver Broncos could get a lot better during the 2025 NFL offseason. Denver enters the offseason with $41.5 million in cap space to spend and several selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 20th-overall pick. The Broncos are already linked with one exciting offensive weapon in this year's draft class.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper emptied his notebook after the NFL Combine last week. Kiper shared that running back Omarion Hampton from the University of North Carolina took a big leap up draft boards.

“I projected Hampton at No. 12 to the Cowboys in my Feb. 25 mock draft,” Kiper wrote on Monday via ESPN. “And while that might be toward the top of his draft range, he sure seems likely to go in that No. 12 to No. 22 range after his performance in Indianapolis. I could see him fitting with the Broncos at No. 20, for instance.”

Kiper is high on Hampton after an impressive 2024 season and strong showing at the NFL Combine this weekend.

“I mentioned heading into the combine that there are some people in the NFL who group Hampton together with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty at the top of the running back class,” Kiper wrote. “The gap between the two might not be as big as everyone thought, and Hampton earned himself a nice little bump after his workout Saturday.”

Hampton ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, which is an excellent time for a running back of his size.

Hampton already had impressive production in college, racking up 1,660 yards in 2024. His impressive testing confirmed what NFL teams saw on tape.

Broncos' Sean Payton reveals interesting Bo Nix NFL Combine detail

Broncos head coach Sean Payton shared an interesting quote with Peter Schrager this weekend. Payton reminded Schrager that at this point last year, the Broncos were not all in on Bo Nix yet.

“Sean Payton tells us that Bo Nix didn't throw particularly well at the Combine last year,” Schrager revealed on X. “And at this point in 2024, he wasn't their ‘guy' at all.”

The clear message to take from this is to not overreact to the results of the NFL Combine.

“The lesson? This just the start. There's still a long way to go in the process,” Schrager added.

Ultimately, it is too early to tell which teams are interested in which players at this point in the predraft process.