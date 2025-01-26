The Detroit Lions were a determined team throughout the 2024 season. They played sensational football during the 18 weeks of the regular season and they earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff structure. The Lions were the odds-on favorite to go to the Super Bowl for the first time in team history.

Nobody expected that to change when the Lions hosted the upstart Washington Commanders in the divisional playoffs. But the visitors were not intimidated by Detroit's regular-season achievements and head coach Dan Quinn's team was fully prepared to go on the road and play a competitive game against an outstanding team.

The Lions, who had a slew of defensive injuries coming into the game, fell behind the determined Commanders in the second quarter and were forced to play catch-up football. That was a position that the Lions were not used to being in and they were never able to find their rhythm. Washington came away with the shocking road upset and the Lions' season ended with a thud. The Commanders quieted the raucous Detroit crowd in their 45-31 triumph.

Injuries hurt Lions, and they must trade for key players

Lions executive vice president/general manager Brad Holmes can easily point to the defensive injuries that hurt the team in the second half of the season and ended their season in the loss to Washington.

While Holmes and Campbell have every right to think that they will be a much healthier team in 2025 and won't have the same injury issues that saw ace pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson go down with a broken leg and and additional key injuries to cornerback Carlton Davis (jaw), CB Khalil Dorsey (ankle), DT Alim McNeil (knee),DT Kyle Peko (pectoral) and DE Marcus Davenport (triceps), the Lions can't take anything for granted.

Instead of simply hoping for better health, they need to trade for a pair of defensive players that will make them a stronger defensive team. Both LB-Edge Rusher Josh Sweat of the Philadelphia Eagles and CB Rasul Douglas of the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to be free agents March 12 at the start of the 2025 League Year.

Trading for either or both of those players prior to them becoming free agents might not cost the Lions very much because free agency will be at hand. If the Lions can acquire those players and then make significant offers that keep them in the fold, they could have a dramatically better defensive team than they had last season.

Josh Sweat is a dynamic player while Rasul Douglas could improve their pass coverage

The Lions could use some significant help when it comes to rushing the passer. They have Hutchinson, and if he can stay healthy for a full season, they can realistically expect him to deliver a double-digit sack total. However, Hutchinson will be a much more effective pass rusher if he has a partner who can also get to the quarterback.

Sweat is listed as a linebacker on the Eagles depth chart, but he excels at rushing the passer. During the regular season he had 8.0 sacks in addition to 41 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 2 passes batted down.

Sweat could be an outstanding partner in crime for Hutchinson.

Pass coverage needs to improve

The Lions had several games where their pass coverage was questionable. They dropped a showdown with the Buffalo Bills in which Josh Allen was able to punish them badly through the air.

Allen completed 23 of 34 passes in the game for 362 yards and threw 2 TD passes and he was not intercepted or sacked. The Detroit defensive backs were overmatched throughout the game.

They also struggled in a late-season victory over the San Francisco 49ers and the Commanders had their way with the Detroit secondary in the playoff loss.

Buffalo cornerback Rasul Douglas could help them quite a bit in this area. Douglas was acquired by the Bills in a 2023 trade with the Green Bay Packers, and he played outstanding football after coming to Buffalo.

He had a solid season in 2024 with the Bills as he had 5 passes defensed and 58 tackles. While he did not have any interceptions during the regular season, he has had as many as 5 picks twice in his career.

Trading for both Sweat and Douglas and getting them signed would be key moves for the Lions.