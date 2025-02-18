With Dan Campbell putting together a new staff, and Amon-Ra St. Brown boasting about how good the healthy Detroit Lions can be, things are looking bright for 2025. And here are two sneaky good free agents the Lions need to sign.

Taking the No. 1 seed in the NFC into the playoffs, the Lions fell victim to an upset by the Commanders. But if they get their defense back to health and add the right pieces, they could be a terror once again.

And the best player the Lions should target is edge rusher Khalil Mack. He’s an 11-year veteran who is hungry to taste of postseason success after nine Pro Bowl seasons.

Chargers Khalil Mack would fit with Lions

The Lions could use a player like Mack to make things even tougher for opposing offenses when they try to handle Aidan Hutchinson on the other side.

There’s no doubt Mack still had what it takes to succeed at the NFL level, according to Jim Harbaugh’s comments on a post on X by Kris Rhim.

Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz said they want Khalil Mack back. Hortiz said he’s already texted Mack about chatting soon.

Harbaugh: “I don’t know if it’s possible to get everybody back, but I wanna get as darn close as possible … and nobody more than Khalil Mack.”

Mack is only one season removed from a career high 17-sack effort. He posted only six in 2024, but his Pro Bowl honor speaks to other things he provided. Defending nine passes and forcing two fumbles landed in that mix.

Could draft plans affect whether Chargers re-sign Mack?

However, the Chargers reportedly already have their eye on a potential successor for Mack if they picked Michigan edge rusher Josaiah Stewart with their first-round pick. That’s a possibility, according to Cynthia Frelund of nfl.com.

“Don’t let the size (6-1, 245) fool you; the metrics that matter are all there for Stewart,” Frelund wrote. “Burst? Check. Run stopping? Check. … You get it. The Michigan product hits all the crucial benchmarks for an edge rusher, and in this simulation, he reunites with Jim Harbaugh.”

If Mack is anywhere near his 2023 form and the Lions stay healthy on defense, this could be an offense-wrecking unit.

Campbell said he wants the 2025 unit to remain in the same framework as this year’s approach, according to yahoo.com.

“I want what I believe is going to be as close to what we have been as possible,” he said. “And we don’t lose what we’re about and our identity and … we’re going to stay true to who we are. And if you’re somebody that doesn’t feel comfortable with that, then, no, I don’t want — this isn’t the job for you. So I’m not going to be in a hurry. I’m not in a mad dash. No matter what happens I want to do what’s right by our team and (hire someone who) will be able to stand in front of that room and command respect and get everybody going in the same direction and will ultimately deliver the same message that I’m delivering.”

49ers DB Charvarius Ward could fill a Lions need

As good as the Lions should be able to get after the quarterback with a healthy Hutchinson, Ward would benefit on the back end if the Lions can lure him in free agency.

Ward is ranked No. 13 on the free-agent list by Pro Football Focus. He’s No. 8, according to espn.com.

“Ward has the man coverage ability to press or pedal off the ball, along with the backfield vision to make plays in zone coverage,” Matt Bowen wrote. “He posted career-best numbers in 2023, with five interceptions and 14 pass breakups. And while he didn't create the same on-the-ball production this season — zero picks and five pass breakups in 12 games played — Ward's experience and technique could upgrade any secondary.”

Because the Lions come hard and heavy on defense, the cornerbacks need to be fierce. New defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard could use a chess piece like Ward. The Lions should be tough on defense under Sheppard, according to Sports Illustrated’s Christian Booher.

“I think Sheppard was the guy all along,” Booher said. “He had been working closely with Glenn in an effort to be mentored for the position. And Campbell seemed to be in on him from the beginning. Sheppard is someone who has thrived in his role, and is now ready for a bigger role.

“I’ll be curious to see what new wrinkles and changes he brings with the promotion. Will the Lions continue to be man-coverage heavy? Does he elect to blitz less or more? The most exciting thing with the new hire will be seeing how Sheppard approaches the job with schematic decisions. From a leadership perspective, I think he’s more than ready.”

Avoiding injuries is a key for the Lions in 2025

Vito Chirco of Sports Illustrated said remaining healthy is the main thing the Lions need.

“As long as the defense stays healthy (or healthier than this past season), I think Sheppard will fare just fine,” Chiro said. “I believe Detroit’s defense, when fully healthy, is decent enough to be respectable. And produce some stout performances here and there, as it did under the leadership of Glenn.

“Now, don’t get me wrong: The Lions are nowhere near a finished product on defense. And still need to address multiple positions on that side of the ball this offseason (i.e. EDGE, cornerback, etc.). But, Sheppard, at the very least, will have a solid blueprint to work off of from Glenn, which should allow the former linebackers coach to transition nicely into his first year as defensive coordinator.”

Perhaps the main thing about the Lions is where they could go if the defense plays even to an average NFL level. Combined with the offense remaining among the best in the league. Of course, the change at the offensive coordinator position could cause issues. This true even with the amount of talent on hand.