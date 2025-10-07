On Sunday evening, the Detroit Lions pushed their record to 4-1 on the young 2025 NFL season with a road win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Detroit has now reeled off four straight victories after their season-opening dud against the Green Bay Packers, and once again figure to be a force in the NFC throughout the rest of this season.

Recently, ESPN media personality Stephen A. Smith took to First Take to drop a bold claim about the Lions.

“Since Week 1, do you see the potential of this offense, putting up 40 with their eyes closed? Do you see the offensive coordinator with the weapons they've got in the backfield with Gibbs and Montgomery and Williams, and the wideout, you know what I'm saying? You just look at them right now… Dan Campbell has established a culture in Detroit. I think right now with as potent as they are offensively, they are the number one team in football,” said Smith, via First Take on X, formerly Twitter.

A hot stretch for the Lions

As Smith alluded to, the Detroit Lions' offense has resumed its electric status over the last month following the first week of the season in Green Bay.

Detroit's combination of speed in the backfield, along with talented wide receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown and others, and some competent quarterback play from Jared Goff and an elite offensive line, have combined to form a buzzsaw that has left opponents devastated, at least in the regular season.

The Lions are still trying to figure out how to keep that momentum going in a playoff setting, as last year they flamed out at home in blowout fashion against the Washington Commanders.

Still, there's no denying that the Lions have looked like arguably the NFL's best team over the last four weeks since the Week 1 loss. Things won't get any easier from here for Detroit, however, as they will next hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, before returning home for a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.