The Detroit Lions entered the 2024 season looking to win a Super Bowl. Detroit won its first NFC North Championship in 2023, finishing the regular season with a 12-5 record. The Lions went on to win its first playoff game in 30 years when they beat Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. And Detroit found its way to the NFC Championship Game.

In the offseason, the Lions addressed its biggest need. They focused on adding to the secondary through free agency and the draft. Heading into 2024, it seemed as if the sky was the limit for this squad. And it turned out to be true. The Lions won a franchise record 15 games in 2024, winning another division title along the way.

In the playoffs, though, everything came undone. Detroit — the NFC's No. 1 seed — faced the Washington Commanders. However, weeks of injury woes caught up to them. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels took full advantage of a depleted defense and eliminated the Lions in the NFC Divisional Round.

This offseason, Detroit had some holes to fill. And they have done some work to patch the holes they needed to fill. In saying this, it's been a quiet offseason all told to this point. And this leaves Detroit with one major area of need heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Lions made one major splash in NFL Free Agency

Leading into NFL Free Agency, rumors swirled around the future of Carlton Davis III. The Lions corner had a successful season in Detroit despite a jaw injury that ended his season before the playoffs. It made sense for the two sides to come to an agreement on a new contract.

However, this did not happen. Davis publicly mentioned not needing to settle for less money on his next contract. And the veteran corner immediately proved this true. Davis signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the New England Patriots when NFL Free Agency officially opened last Wednesday.

This left Detroit seeking a new No. 1 corner. It did not take them long to find their man. The Lions agreed to terms with DJ Reed on a three-year, $48 million contract. Reed will earn $32 million guaranteed over the course of this deal.

Reed's deal with the Lions proved to be one of the best signings early in NFL Free Agency this year. And general manager Brad Holmes avoided having a long drawn out offseason seeking a top corner. In saying this, there is a position Detroit has yet to address externally this offseason.

Lions still need to find Aidan Hutchinson a running mate

The Lions have added a few pieces in NFL Free Agency. They signed former New York Jets tight end Kenny Yeboah, for instance. Detroit beefed up their interior offensive line with the signing of Roy Lopez, as well. Linebacker Grant Stuard also joined from the Indianapolis Colts, which gives the team depth at that position.

However, the Lions have still not signed a pass rusher. And their pass rush remains to the team's most significant need one week after free agency began. A number of names of gone off the board, such as Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Azeez Ojulari. None of them signed on in the Motor City.

Detroit did bring back Marcus Davenport after an injury-shortened season. However, they still need a legitimate running mate next to superstar pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Especially after the release of Za'Darius Smith shortly before NFL Free Agency began.

The Lions have a chance to win a Super Bowl within the next few seasons. This is a position this franchise rarely finds itself in. They need to take advantage while they have the chance. And as the Philadephia Eagles proved last month, a dominant pass rush is crucial to winning a championship in the NFL.