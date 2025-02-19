The Detroit Lions had a complicated 2024 NFL season. It featured incredible highs, including a 15-2 record and a second consecutive NFC North division title. The Lions also secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs for the first time in franchise history. Lions fans had plenty of reason to cheer in 2024.

Unfortunately, the season ended up becoming a disappointment. Detroit was absolutely ravaged by injuries on defense, which became a bigger and bigger problem as the season progressed. As a result, the Lions got beat in the Divisional Round by the Commanders in a huge letdown performance.

Now Detroit must find a way to improve the roster both in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

But which players will the Lions go after in the draft?

Below we will explore who the Lions might take in the 2025 NFL Draft according to the PFN mock draft simulator.

Lions trade down with Commanders, select Trey Amos in the first round

The Lions begin the 2025 NFL Draft with a trade, swapping picks with the Commanders. Detroit moves down one spot and gains a 2026 fourth-round pick, allowing Washington to select tackle Cameron Williams from Texas.

The Lions use their new first-round pick, 29th overall, to select cornerback Trey Amos from Ole Miss.

Amos feels like the type of cornerback the Lions prefer during the Dan Campbell years. Amos is a strong, physical corner who excels in press man coverage and is a willing tackler in the run game. He is not a perfect prospect, as his aggressive instincts lead him to have poor eye discipline, which experienced receivers can exploit.

Amos may be somewhat of a project, but he has enough upside to make this pick a good one for Detroit.

If the Lions drafted Amos, he would join a cornerback room that also features Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Amik Robertson, and Morice Norris. With so many young cornerbacks on the roster, it would make sense for Detroit to also add an experienced corner via free agency.

The best part of this deal for the Lions is the trade down. Adding a future fourth-round pick for moving down one spot is a great return.

Lions fans would likely celebrate this move, though some might be nervous about passing on an edge rusher. Thankfully, that position gets addressed with the next pick.

Detroit finally adds an edge rusher in Ashton Gillotte

Edge rusher may be the most obvious position of need for the Lions this offseason. If the Lions do not use their first-round pick on an edge, that is probably because they add somebody in free agency.

In this simulation, the Lions wait until the second round to add talent at the position. Detroit selects Ashton Gillotte from Louisville in the second round.

Gillotte is a versatile defender who flashes brilliance both as a pass rusher and when setting the edge against the run. Detroit preaches a philosophy of “earning the right to rush the passer” by way of always clogging up running lanes. Gillotte's ability to play both roles well, and his positional versatility, should make him attractive to Detroit.

Gillotte is not a perfect prospect, which is why he may be available towards the end of the second round. His versatility is both a blessing and a curse. Some scouts believe that Gillotte lacks the quick-twitch ability needed to become a pass rusher who can consistently win with speed. However, he is not big enough to convert to a three-technique defensive tackle.

This may not be appealing to every NFL team, even the Lions. If Detroit wants to find a bona fide DE2 who can always start opposite of Aidan Hutchinson, then Gillotte may not be the guy. That said, the Lions have shown a willingness to get creative with their defensive front before.

Either way, Lions fans would have to appreciate that their team is adding talent at a huge position of need.

Lions use third-round compensatory pick to add WR Ricky White III

Depth at wide receiver is another sneaky big need for the Lions.

Detroit uses its third-round compensatory pick, which they gained after Aaron Glenn was hired as head coach of the Jets, to add Ricky White III from UNLV.

White III transferred to UNLV in 2022 after two seasons at Michigan State. He had a record-setting game against Michigan during his freshman season, logging 196 yards in the rivalry game. Unfortunately, injuries limited his playing time at MSU.

White III eventually established himself as a dynamic playmaker at UNLV. He regularly wins on vertical routes and displays impressive route running, which should translate nicely into the NFL. He is not the biggest receiver, winning with speed and technique instead of bullying defenders.

One concern I have about this pairing is White III's undersized frame and lower play strength in run blocking situations. The Lions run the ball a ton and succeed at breaking big runs, in part, because of excellent downfield blocking from their pass catchers.

That said, White III does bring additional value on special teams as a gunner.

This would be a solid investment for Detroit in the third round.