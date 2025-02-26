Jared Goff ascended to new quarterback heights with Ben Johnson as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. But per the new Chicago Bears head coach Johnson, another Lions star was “throwing a better football” than Goff. He made this revelation during the NFL Combine.

Johnson fired the insane stray at his former QB while appearing on NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk Thursday. The now former Lions offensive coordinator revealed Pro Bowl left tackle Penei Sewell was throwing dimes.

“The best part of that was he threw a dime every single time. He was better than some other people,” Johnson said, before name dropping Goff. “He was pretty darn good throwing on the move.”

Sounds like Johnson missed out on inserting Sewell in special passing situations behind center. But Johnson believed the 335-pounder threw a sharper pass compared to Goff.

Did Ben Johnson throw more shade at Jared Goff?

The Sewell revelation is one potential “bulletin board” material for Goff and the Lions. But Johnson sounds like he threw more shade at Goff.

Johnson took to the podium at the NFL Combine, his first combine as a head coach. He'll get the chance to work with another top overall pick in Caleb Williams for the rival Bears.

Johnson is loving the fact he gets a mobile passer to work with. Goff is known as a pocket passer who picks defenses apart. But Johnson's words got fans believing the new Chicago coach was fueling the future of the Bears/Lions rivalry.

“I get excited thinking about that (working with Williams) because I haven't really been around that since I've been in the league,” Johnson said.

Some, though, are perceiving it as Johnson taking shots at his now former QB in the Motor City. Needless to say, the first Chicago versus Detroit battle comes with new intrigue ahead of the 2025 season — thanks to Johnson's words from the combine.