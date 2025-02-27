The Detroit Lions are coming off one of their best seasons in franchise history. Detroit won 15 games, claimed the NFC North crown for a second consecutive season, and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Sadly, the Lions lost in the Divisional Round against the Commanders. Now Detroit must focus on the offseason to make sure that does not happen again.

Lions GM Brad Holes spoke with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo at the NFL Combine on Wednesday. During the interview, Holmes opened up about Detroit's upcoming contract extensions for several star players.

“It's a good problem to have but you look back and it's like ‘man there's a bill to pay now',” Holmes said via Garafolo. “Because in the moment it's like ‘oh we got Penei Sewell' and you got two one's and two two's and two one's again…and it's like ‘wait hold up, that's seven [first-round caliber players] that we all like.”

Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and safety Kerby Joseph are the next players in line for large contract extensions.

“I'd love to keep these guys around, but then you have Kerby Joseph in the third round and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round and it starts to add up,” Holmes concluded. “It just changes some of the decisions you would like to do in free agency. We've already started that work and that preparation to make those necessary adjustments.”

Lions GM Brad Holmes praises Dan Campbell for coordinator replacements

Holmes also spent some time praising Detroit's coaching staff.

Holmes celebrated the coordinators who Dan Campbell hired this offseason to replace Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.

The Lions promoted linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to become their next defensive coordinator. Former DC Aaron Glenn left to become head coach of the Jets.

“I really thought Dan did an excellent job in [replacing] two great coordinators who left,” Holmes said on Wednesday. “To get a Kelvin Sheppard that has been with us since day one. Basically let's called it groomed from day one, to be the next guy. He is ready for sure, he's been right under [Aaron Glenn]'s wing this whole time, and Dan as well.”

The Lions also brought in John Morton to replace former OC Ben Johnson, who is now head coach of the Bears.

“John Morton, when he was with us, that was the time when we basically built that offensive system,” Holmes continued. “So he already has a continuity, he already knows it starts with Jared and the quarterback. They have a relationship previously so I don't see us missing a beat there.”

Lions fans are hopeful that adding new coordinators will not slow them down during the 2025 NFL season.