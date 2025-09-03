The Detroit Lions do not want a repeat of the 2024 NFL season. Detroit's regular season was excellent, but defensive injuries crippled them by the playoffs. Lions fans, and NFL analysts, have been begging for another edge rusher ever since Aidan Hutchinson's 2024 leg injury. But the issue of defensive depth seems to be becoming a rift between fans and the team's coaching staff.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave a blunt response when asked about the possibility of reuniting with Za'Darius Smith.

“Well, we're good right now,” Campbell said on Wednesday on 97.1 The Ticket, per MLive's Kory Woods. “I mean, we're pretty good here. We got (Marcus Davenport), we got good depth,. I like what we got on the interior, too. We got a lot of flexibility and we're sitting pretty good right now. So we're ready to go, man.”

Smith's name has come up several times during the offseason.

The Lions acquired Smith at the trade deadline last season. He filled in well for Hutchinson, logging four sacks and several pressures during his short time in Detroit.

Smith came with a bloated contract, which caused the Lions to release him back in March.

Lions GM Brad Holmes has left the door open on a reunion. But the team is clearly not making any promises.

How does the Lions' depth at edge rusher look without Za'Darius Smith?

What is Detroit's status at edge rusher going into Week 1?

The good news is that Aidan Hutchinson is back and is looking better than ever. But the depth behind him is still a question.

Detroit brought back Marcus Davenport to start opposite of Hutchinson.

The depth behind Davenport and Hutchinson is not full of name brands. But Dan Campbell obviously has faith in them.

Veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad and newcomer Tyler Lacy are first in line, with Tyrus Wheat in reserve. Detroit will eventually have Josh Paschal in the mix too, but he starts the season injured.

Detroit should be able to get by with that group of players. That is, if they remain healthy.

It will be fascinating to see how Detroit deploys its defense under new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

The Lions kick off the regular season with a trip to Lambeau Field against the Packers.