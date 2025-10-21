Dan Campbell's swagger in primetime games continued to be on full display following the Detroit Lions' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Going into the matchup, the Lions had a 4-2 record. They've won four of their last five games, showing they are still strong as a playoff contender in the NFC. This matchup against Tampa Bay was big as it featured two teams that have a case to make for a potential playoff run.

Detroit showed up throughout the game. They dominated on both sides of the ball while securing Campbell's 13th win in primetime games, as the team's PR page revealed on social media.

“The @Lions have improved to 13-3 in primetime games under Head Coach Dan Campbell,” the tweet read.

How Dan Campbell, Lions performed against Buccaneers

It was a strong home win for Dan Campbell and the Lions, continuing to shine as one of the best teams in the NFL. Their statement against the Buccaneers was a clear message to the rest of the league that they are ready for payback.

Detroit was productive for the entire night, scoring in all four quarters. Not only that, but they forced Tampa Bay to go scoreless in the first and fourth quarters, showing how they excelled in controlling the momentum all game.

Jared Goff was effective with the chances he created for his teammates. He completed 20 passes out of 29 attempts for 241 yards and a touchdown and an interception.

Jahmyr Gibbs torched the Buccaneers' run defense as he delivered a dominant performance worthy of a Monday night game. He finished with 17 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns while catching three passes for 82 yards.

All but two players recorded two or more receptions throughout the game, including Gibbs. Amon-Ra St. Brown had a strong display with six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. Brock Wright followed with three receptions for 23 yards, David Montgomery had two catches for 18 yards, Kalif Raymond made three receptions for 17 yards, while Sam LaPorta caught three passes for 15 yards.

The Lions (5-2) will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they host the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. ET.