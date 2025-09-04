C.J. Beathard could be just days away from joining the Detroit Lions after the veteran quarterback earned a spot on the practice squad following a midweek tryout. The Lions hosted five players on Wednesday in Allen Park, including fellow quarterback Nathan Peterman and three wide receivers, but Beathard was chosen to fill the opening.

Beathard entered the NFL as a third-round pick in 2017 with the San Francisco 49ers and posted a 3-10 record in 13 career starts. While his record didn’t turn heads, his experience proved to be a key factor in Detroit’s evaluation. Over seven seasons, the 31-year-old has appeared in 32 games, throwing for 3,886 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

The #Lions are expected to sign QB C.J. Beathard to the practice squad after today’s workout, sources say. He’ll be their third QB behind Jared Goff and Kyle Allen. pic.twitter.com/eVTrrYovty — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 3, 2025

The Iowa product has also made recent stops with other teams. He spent time on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad before Jacksonville brought him back to their active roster later in the season. That stint added to his previous experience as Trevor Lawrence’s backup with the Jaguars, giving him recent exposure to multiple offensive systems.

Head coach Dan Campbell had been clear about the type of player the Lions wanted for this role. Rather than a developmental prospect, he preferred a veteran capable of “running the offense” if called upon. He emphasized the importance of familiarity, decision-making, and the ability to step into a game without hesitation.

“I would say that we’re looking for somebody that if we need them, we know they can run the show, that they can run the offense, they can process the information,” Campbell said. “I think more than can we find a guy to develop that’s unknown, all of those. I’d rather have a guy that, somebody that certainly if we’re familiar with or somebody you just know they get in the game, they’re going to get you in the right play, be smart with the football and all those things,” he added, according to Detroit Free Press.

Beathard is expected to join Detroit’s depth chart as the third quarterback behind Jared Goff and Kyle Allen. Allen secured the No. 2 spot during training camp, while Hendon Hooker was released after struggling in the preseason. That move opened the door for Beathard, who brings stability to the Lions’ quarterback room ahead of their season opener against the Green Bay Packers.