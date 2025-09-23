The Detroit Lions are taking on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Detroit and Baltimore are entering this game 1-1 on the season, following blowout wins in Week 2. Their affair on Monday Night Football has been a rather close one. However, the Lions dialed up a bit of trickery in Baltimore and called upon star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Lions threw a double pass behind the line of scrimmage. First, it went to running back David Montgomery. Montgomery threw it back to quarterback Jared Goff. Goff threw the ball forward to St. Brown for a gain of 17 yards.

Dialed up some MNF trickery #DETvsBAL 📺 ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/KYPFmbLR7M — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

This play did not result in a touchdown, of course. But it did set up the next play, which did find the endzone. Goff lofted a pass to St. Brown once again, who caught it with no issue. This touchdown tied the game at 21 at the time.

What a route

What a dime JG 🎯 ARSB#DETvsBAL 📺 ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/ZnGV18qQFT — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 23, 2025

The Lions went on to win the contest by a final score of 38-30. These players were a major part of Detroit's huge win on Monday Night Football. And the play drew a ton of reactions from fans during the game.

“That was one of goffs best placed balls I’ve seen,” one fan said of the trick play before the touchdown.

“THATS HOW ITS DONE BENEDICT JOHNSON,” another fan said, referring to former offensive coordinator turned rival Ben Johnson.

“2 of the top teams going score for score. THIS is what you want on prime time! SNF take notes” another fan said of the play.

St. Brown finished Monday night's contest with seven catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. His biggest catch of the night may have come late in the fourth quarter. He caught a lob from Goff on fourth and two with right after the two minute warning. This pass set up a 31-yard David Montgomery touchdown on the very next play.

The Lions wanted to make a statement on Monday against a Ravens team that has had their number in recent meetings. This certainly gives them a measure of confidence and momentum moving forward. Detroit returns home in Week 4 when it plays host to the Cleveland Browns.