Entering a prime-time matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, the Detroit Lions' 2025 season has been a tale of two games thus far. After coming out flat against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, Detroit looked like its old self in a blowout win over the Chicago Bears in Week 3. If they wish to maintain the momentum, the Lions may need to rely on tight end Sam LaPorta in Week 3.

After suffering a 27-13 loss to the Packers in Week 1, fans were already sounding the alarm bells, particularly with the Lions only accounting for 246 yards of total offense. Yet, they eased concerns just one week later, when Detroit racked up 511 total yards in their 52-21 thrashing of the Bears.

Interestingly, LaPorta's early-season success has not been in line with that of the Lions. He was successful in Week 1 against the Packers when Detroit was otherwise flat, but could not get himself involved in the team's rout of Chicago. As such, he enters Week 3 with a 9-105-0 line.

The Ravens have an identical 1-1 record, but their journey has been much different. Baltimore appeared to be cruising to a road win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 before collapsing late and suffering a heartbreaking 41-40 defeat. They were steadier in Week 2, cruising past the Cleveland Browns 41-17.

While the book might still be out on the Lions, the Ravens have already established themselves as an elite offensive team. It will be up to Detroit to keep pace with them in Week 3.

Dan Campbell will likely need to pull out all the stops to keep up with this team, but if the Lions want to pull off the upset, they need to lean on Sam LaPorta.

Lions need to target Sam LaPorta

Save for the fourth quarter against the Bills, the Ravens' defense has been elite. Removing that singular period — in which Buffalo scored 22 of its 41 points — Baltimore has allowed just 36 total points in its other seven quarters of action thus far.

Yet, the one constant is that the Ravens are leaking yards to tight ends. Dalton Kincaid caught four passes for 48 receiving yards in Week 1, also hauling in one of Josh Allen's two touchdowns. In Week 2, David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. combined for 99 of the Browns' 208 receiving yards.

Despite their strong overall numbers, the Ravens are allowing the third-most yards to in-line tight ends through two games, according to PFF. LaPorta spends a considerable amount of time in the slot, but still takes the majority of his snaps on the line.

Roquan Smith, Baltimore's go-to coverage corner, has been elite against tight ends down the field throughout his career. While he has remained solid in 2025, Smith allowed 11 catches on 11 targets for 116 receiving yards against the Bills and the Browns.

The Ravens' offense has shown no signs of slowing down, and the Lions are already dealing with multiple defensive injuries. If they are going to have any success keeping up with Baltimore in Week 2, Sam LaPorta needs to be the focus of the game plan.