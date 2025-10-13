Jared Goff pulled off a new, sneaky move on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. The Detroit Lions quarterback left his under center position and lined up at wide receiver. Goff powered into the end zone on the David Montgomery pass — only to see it overturned.

Officials called the Lions for illegal formation, with Goff not properly aligned as a wide receiver as the reason.

After review, Jared Goff’s touchdown catch is overturned for illegal motion 👀 Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/FGSDjba73a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Detroit and head coach Dan Campbell ultimately settled for the field goal in taking the early 3-0 lead. But that negated Goff touchdown sparked a bevy of online reactions.

Notable reactions for overturned Jared Goff TD during Chiefs vs. Lions

Fans were left bewildered — some calling out the officials for the call.

“I had no idea you can overturn that,” Ted Nguyen of The Athletic posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

One fan claimed how “penalties aren't reviewable” in defending the play.

Trey Wingo, however, didn't rip the refs.

“Conspiracy theorists are gonna freak out but that was the right call,” Wingo posted.

Meanwhile, former Chiefs offensive lineman and 2019 Super Bowl winner Mitchell Schwartz was more elaborate of the sequence.

“That’s a weird one because it’s a specialty play which means Detroit looked into the rules and likely asked the refs about it, and/or alerted them pre-game of the play’s existence. Not sure what they thought they needed to do to satisfy the rule,” Schwartz posted.

One more fan, though, called out the Chiefs for having a defensive lineman's hand lined up in the neutral zone on that same overturned call.

Hey @NFL , you called Goff for not setting 1 second, but did not call 85 for lining up in neutral zone, actually, he was a whole hand over the line. Is this a Chiefs gimme? Just like every chief game. pic.twitter.com/BYpN6Cc5GE — CJORN (@BADDMEAT) October 13, 2025

Kansas City managed to answer back after the field goal — as Patrick Mahomes hit Xavier Worthy for a 6-yard touchdown.

Goff, however, erased the questionable reception by finding Jameson Williams for a 22-yard connection, retaking the lead 10-6 in the second.