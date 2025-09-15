The Detroit Lions had fun at the expense of the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Detroit took on its former offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, and dominated the contest. The Lions had more than 500 total yards and five passing touchdowns to claim victory. However, one non-TD caught a lot of attention thanks to Detroit rookie Isaac TeSlaa.

TeSlaa had a highlight-reel touchdown in Detroit's Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He did not find paydirt against the Bears. In fact, he only had one catch against Chicago. However, this was another bonkers grab from the 2025 third-round pick.

Another week. Another one-handed catch from Isaac TeSlaa 🖐️ UNREAL. (via @Lions)

TeSlaa has put together some very impressive tape between preseason and limited regular-season action. His catch on Sunday is another in a line of grabs that caught the attention of a wider NFL audience. It even caught the eye of former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, who had a hilarious reaction to the play.

“TeSLAA someone check this dudes gloves,” the former Eagles star wrote on social media during the game.

Lions bounce back with dominating win over Bears

The Lions were picked apart by the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. Detroit's offense looked lifeless and their defense, while having a decent game all told, gave up too many big plays that hurt them in the long run. They needed a big win over the Bears, especially considering how the schedule looked after this game.

Quarterback Jared Goff came up huge in this one. He threw for five touchdowns — three going to Amon-Ra St. Brown — while racking up 334 passing yards and throwing no interceptions. St. Brown and Jameson Williams each went over 100 yards receiving, as well.

The Lions offense showed up when it needed to. But their work is only beginning as they look toward Week 3. Detroit is traveling next week to face the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.