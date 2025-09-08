The Detroit Lions’ season opener ended in a 27-13 loss to NFC North rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, during which running back Jahmyr Gibbs hit a dubious milestone.

Catching all 10 of his targets, Gibbs still managed only 31 receiving yards, the fewest ever for a player with at least 10 receptions in a single game. His longest catch was seven yards, and his average per catch was an underwhelming 3.1 yards. The previous record was held by Alvin Kamara, who had 33 yards on 13 receptions in 2023.

Gibbs couldn’t find much success on the ground either. He carried the ball nine times, amassing 19 yards overall, but 14 of those came on a single run, and his remaining eight carries produced just five yards. Fellow Lions back David Montgomery fared only slightly better with 25 yards on 11 carries. Overall, Gibbs and the Lions’ rushing attack failed to create explosive plays against a Packers defense that exploited Detroit’s inexperienced interior line.

The Lions’ offensive line featured three new starters. Graham Glasgow shifted from guard to center, rookie Tate Ratledge and second-year lineman Christian Mahogany started at guard, and even All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell struggled against Green Bay’s defensive front.

Article Continues Below

Packers newcomer Micah Parsons, who collected his first sack as a Packer in the fourth quarter, and the team’s two-safety cover shell with consistent four-man pressure repeatedly disrupted Detroit’s rhythm. Quarterback Jared Goff completed 31 of 39 passes for 225 yards with one touchdown and one interception, but was often forced into check-downs due to heavy penetration up the middle.

Detroit’s offense was further hampered by conservative play-calling under new coordinator John Morton. The Lions, who led the NFL in scoring last season under former coordinator Ben Johnson, struggled to replicate the explosiveness and creativity they had been known for. The only touchdown came on a leaping catch by rookie Isaac TeSlaa with 55 seconds remaining, preventing Detroit from going scoreless in the red zone for the first time since Week 7 of the 2022 season.

The Lions’ deficiencies were evident across all phases. On third downs, Green Bay converted repeatedly on early drives, highlighting Detroit’s inability to generate pressure even when sending extra rushers or dropping pass-rushers into coverage. Defensive end Trey Hutchinson returned from a broken leg but finished with one quarterback hit and no tackles, while the overall pass rush remained a weakness.

The Lions, along with Gibbs, will look to bounce back in Week 2 when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.