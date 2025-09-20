With the Detroit Lions taking on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football for Week 3, the team will need any reinforcements on defense to stop quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry, and others. As the Lions look for an X-Factor in the game against the Ravens, the team has received less-than-ideal news about a key defensive star.

Detroit defensive end Marcua Davenport has been ruled out for the contest with a chest injury, according to Clolton Pouncy of The Athletic, as there are other players on that side of the ball that are questionable, like Taylor Decker, Kerby Joseph, and others.

“Lions edge Marcus Davenport (chest) officially ruled out for Monday night’s game vs. the Ravens,” Pouncy wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “LB Jack Campbell (ankle), LT Taylor Decker (shoulder), S Kerby Joseph (knee), and CB D.J. Reed (knee) all listed as questionable.”

Head coach Dan Campbell would speak on Davenport's chest issue, saying that he does not see the 29-year-old being active on Monday, though the problem isn't season-ending.

“I don't see Davenport playing,” Campbell revealed. “We're still trying to decide what to do. We've got some other tests back, we do not feel this is season-ending, but don't see him playing this week.”

Coach Campbell with an update on Marcus Davenport pic.twitter.com/epGjIwUa4l — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 20, 2025

Who the Lions will look to after the Marcus Davenport injury

While the Lions handed a new deal to Davenport earlier in the year, it was clear that the team sees the edge rusher as a crucial part of their defense. Davenport would suffer the chest injury in last weekend's pummeling of the Chicago Bears, 52-21, and hasn't practiced all week.

When asked by the Detroit Free Press about the injury, Davenport didn't have an update.

“I ain't got nothing to say,” Davenport told the Free Press.

Fans should look out for extended play from Al-Quadin Muhammad, who has a sack through two games and garnered the attention of Campbell during the week, according to The Detroit Free Press.

“He had a really good camp and he just continues to do things for us,” Campbell said of Muhammad. “He’s crafty, man. He’s strong, he’s got some explosiveness, and, man, he plays hard. God, he plays hard.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen when Davenport will be healthy and come back, but the Lions look to record their second straight win on Monday night against the Ravens.