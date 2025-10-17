The Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell have their hands full ahead of Week 7. Detroit hosts a red-hot Tampa Bay Buccaneers team on Monday night in a big game for both teams. With Brian Branch serving a one-game suspension he received last Sunday, the Lions need all the help they can get. Luckily for them, Terrion Arnold is trending in the right direction.

Arnold has not played since Week 5 because of a shoulder injury he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals. Campbell confirmed earlier this week that the cornerback will not see the field on Monday night, either. The Lions will be cautious with his return, waiting until at least Week 8 to bring him back onto the field. Until then, he will work his way back into form at practice.

According to ESPN's Eric Woodyard, Arnold took a big step in his recovery on Friday.

“Lions' Terrion Arnold (shoulder) returned to practice today,” Woodyard said.

Article Continues Below

Without Arnold or Branch on the field, Tampa Bay figures to have a big advantage when it has the ball. However, the Buccaneers will be without rookie standout Emeka Egbuka. The young star is dealing with a hamstring injury. Tampa Bay is without its top three receivers with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin Jr. dealing with separate issues

Campbell has seen his offense have dominant nights early in the season. However, Monday night will be a big test for Detroit's backups as they try to limit Baker Mayfield and one of the NFL's best offenses. Despite the defensive weakness, the Lions still stand a good chance of winning a shootout between two teams that can light up the scoreboard.

Arnold, Branch, and Kerby Joseph are a dominant trio when they are on the field together. Unfortunately, Detroit will have to do without at least two of them in one of the biggest games of its season so far.