On Sunday, the Detroit Lions got off to a rough start to their 2025 season with a 27-13 road loss to the Green Bay Packers in a game that really wasn't that close. The Lions fell behind very early in this game and were playing catch up all day against a revamped Packers squad that now features star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Things went from bad to worse for the Lions when cornerback Terrion Arnold went down with a groin injury; however, thankfully, the team got a positive update in that regard on Monday.

“CB Terrion Arnold's groin injury is not considered serious, per source,” reported ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on X, formerly Twitter.

Fowler also reported that “S Daniel Thomas broke a bone in his hand but plans to get a cast and try to play through it, per source.”

Arnold didn't have his best day on Sunday, giving up a touchdown at one point to Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed, who was playing in the contest despite being injured.

Still, he's one of the better cornerbacks on the Lions' roster and figures to be a key part of their potential success moving forward.

Article Continues Below

A rough start for the Lions

Fans of the Detroit Lions were probably hoping for a little bit more than what they saw out of their team on Sunday afternoon in Green Bay. While the Lions did lose both their offensive and defensive coordinators this offseason, they were still projected to have the best roster in the entire NFL by many, and that did not seem very apparent during the loss to the Packers.

It certainly looks like there will be a bit of a learning curve for Jared Goff and the offense as they adjust to life without Ben Johnson, now the head coach of the Chicago Bears, and it didn't help matters that they were playing a tough divisional opponent in one of the most hostile environments in the NFL.

Next week, the Lions will welcome Johnson back to Detroit when they host the Bears at 1:00 PM ET, looking to get in the win column for the first time this season.