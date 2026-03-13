The Miami Dolphins entered NFL free agency looking to make a splash. They finally moved on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and found a promising replacement in Malik Willis. On Friday, the Dolphins provided their new QB with a field-stretching wide receiver.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert and the Dolphins agreed to a one-year contract, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Tolbert is coming off a very quiet season in Dallas. He caught just 18 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown. That came on the heels of a productive season in 2024 when the former third-round pick posted career highs with 49 catches, for 610 yards and seven touchdown receptions. The presence of George Pickens obviously limited his snaps and targets, though.

Therefore, the Cowboys opted not to pick up Tolbert's fifth-year option, letting him become a free agent.

Wide receiver was clearly a position of need for the Dolphins. Tyreek Hill is a free agent and the tea leaves read as though his days in Miami are over. Jaylen Waddle will likely become the alpha receiver in South Beach.

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But the only other receivers on the roster with much experience are Malik Washington and Tutu Atwell, whom they signed in free agency also. Neither player have lived up to their hype entering the NFL.

Tolbert should immediately slide into the No. 2 role opposite Waddle in Miami.

Willis ought to be thankful that he has another established receiver. The Dolphins signed Willis after the quarterback showed out during Jordan Love's absence in Green Bay.

It remains to be seen whether Willis, or Tolbert, can take the next step forward in their career. But they will get that chance this season.