Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is high on one specific wide receiver prospect coming out of the 2025 NFL draft.

The former Pro Bowl and All-Pro wide receiver is giving major props to No. 8 overall pick and new Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan was the top wide receiver selected — outside of two-way star Travis Hunter — in this year's draft.

The 6-foot-4, 219-pound receiver possesses rare size that is sure to make him an immediate playmaker for the Panthers and young quarterback Bryce Young. He was a consensus All-American in 2024 after finishing with 1,319 yards (third in the nation) on 84 catches to go along with eight touchdowns.

McMillan also happens to be Polynesian, a similar bloodline that he shares with Nacua, who is of Hawaiian and Samoan descent. The 22-year-old receiver won Polynesian College Football Player of the Year last season.

“McMillan is the Arizona wide receiver,” Nacua says in a one-on-one interview when asked about the receivers who stand out to him in this draft. “As a Polynesian kid, and as another wide receiver, I'm a big fan of this game. He's a big guy, he moves really well, and I think it'll be exciting.”

There will be immediately high expectations for McMillan as he could very well emerge as Young's No. 1 receiving option in his first year. However, he won't be lacking help, as former Pro Bowl receiver Adam Thielen is also on the roster along with 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette. All three receivers are big, with Thielen standing at 6-foot-2 and Legette at 6-foot-3.

Related Los Angeles Rams NewsArticle continues below
Brown QB Shedeur Sanders in Browns uniform (center) with Browns GM Andrew Berry and Browns HC Kevin Stefanski
Shedeur Sanders bold predictions for rookie season with Browns
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas was was selected 9th overall by the New Orleans Saints during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Saints news: Mel Kiper slams New Orleans for ‘too many reaches’ in 2025 NFL Draft
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears won the game, 24-22, on a 51-yard field goal as time expired
Bears news: Caleb Williams an MVP candidate in 2025? ESPN insider thinks it’s on table

With that being said, McMillan has shown the ability to be a superb red zone threat. He caught four touchdown passes in the Arizona Wildcats' season-opening victory over New Mexico to start out the 2024 season, while also racking up a school-record 304 receiving yards in the same game.

McMillan actually revealed after the draft that Young advocated for his selection. It's the second consecutive year the Panthers have used a first-round pick on a wide receiver.

“Going into Mr. Morgan’s office, going into coach [Dave] Canales’ office and really just sitting on the table for me and telling them, ‘Hey, man, we need to pick this guy,’” McMillan said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “Although I feel like I did what I needed to do to be in this position, I give credit to Bryce for vouching for me and ultimately for them taking a chance on me.”

It's obvious that McMillan has the support and belief of several NFL players. Nacua says that he hopes McMillan has “success” in the NFL.

“There's been a ton of Polynesian players coming into the NFL drafts and having success,” says Puka Nacua. “I hope that that's how it goes out for him (McMillan).”