Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is high on one specific wide receiver prospect coming out of the 2025 NFL draft.

The former Pro Bowl and All-Pro wide receiver is giving major props to No. 8 overall pick and new Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan was the top wide receiver selected — outside of two-way star Travis Hunter — in this year's draft.

The 6-foot-4, 219-pound receiver possesses rare size that is sure to make him an immediate playmaker for the Panthers and young quarterback Bryce Young. He was a consensus All-American in 2024 after finishing with 1,319 yards (third in the nation) on 84 catches to go along with eight touchdowns.

McMillan also happens to be Polynesian, a similar bloodline that he shares with Nacua, who is of Hawaiian and Samoan descent. The 22-year-old receiver won Polynesian College Football Player of the Year last season.

“McMillan is the Arizona wide receiver,” Nacua says in a one-on-one interview when asked about the receivers who stand out to him in this draft. “As a Polynesian kid, and as another wide receiver, I'm a big fan of this game. He's a big guy, he moves really well, and I think it'll be exciting.”

There will be immediately high expectations for McMillan as he could very well emerge as Young's No. 1 receiving option in his first year. However, he won't be lacking help, as former Pro Bowl receiver Adam Thielen is also on the roster along with 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette. All three receivers are big, with Thielen standing at 6-foot-2 and Legette at 6-foot-3.

With that being said, McMillan has shown the ability to be a superb red zone threat. He caught four touchdown passes in the Arizona Wildcats' season-opening victory over New Mexico to start out the 2024 season, while also racking up a school-record 304 receiving yards in the same game.

McMillan actually revealed after the draft that Young advocated for his selection. It's the second consecutive year the Panthers have used a first-round pick on a wide receiver.

“Going into Mr. Morgan’s office, going into coach [Dave] Canales’ office and really just sitting on the table for me and telling them, ‘Hey, man, we need to pick this guy,’” McMillan said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “Although I feel like I did what I needed to do to be in this position, I give credit to Bryce for vouching for me and ultimately for them taking a chance on me.”

It's obvious that McMillan has the support and belief of several NFL players. Nacua says that he hopes McMillan has “success” in the NFL.

“There's been a ton of Polynesian players coming into the NFL drafts and having success,” says Puka Nacua. “I hope that that's how it goes out for him (McMillan).”