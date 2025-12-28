On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots will hit the field on the road for a game against the divisional rival New York Jets. The Patriots are looking to continue the momentum after picking up a huge comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens last week, which pushed them closer to securing the AFC East division title.

This game will mark another contest for Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses against his former team, the Jets, with whom he spent two stints in his NFL career.

Before the game, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on how Moses is set to get a hefty boost to his bank account due to his participation in the contest.

“Patriots OT Morgan Moses is set to make an extra $1.5 million for reaching the 90 percent playtime threshold that he is expected to lock in during today’s game vs. the Jets,” reported Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Nick Korte also reported on how this incentive will also pay dividends for the Jets in the long run.

“Morgan Moses earning this $1.5M playtime incentive is also good news for the Jets, as it's likely to raise the value of his contract in the compensatory formula to the 5th round, thus upgrading a 7th round 2026 comp pick to a 5th for NYJ,” he reported.

It's not too common that the same event can be a win-win situation for two divisional rivals taking the field against each other, but that sure seems to be the case with Moses' participation in the Patriots vs Jets game on Sunday afternoon.

Overall, the Patriots will be looking to pick up their 13th win of the season in the game against the Jets, who have just three wins on the campaign. Kickoff between New York and New England is set for 1:00 pm ET from the Meadowlands.