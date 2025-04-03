As the Green Bay Packers want to make sure they get out well if the team trades star Jaire Alexander, there could be some that think that getting rid of the cornerback will be for the best. After the Packers signed cornerback Nate Hobbs, there were some theorizing that the move could be a signal that the team is ready to move on from Alexander with some praising the acquisition.

One person who praised was an unnamed executive who spoke to The Athletic and said that Hobbs will help Green Bay rather than Alexander who is a “prima donna.”

“Hobbs will help them,” the executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. “He is not going to be a prima donna like Jaire Alexander. He is going to come in and play hard, and that is going to be big for them. The mentality is good. He is also a versatile nickel guy — a tough, physical piece who the defensive coordinator can move around and use in different ways.”

Packers want to get back from the investment of Jaire Alexander

There have been ongoing trade discussions involving the Packers and Alexander with frustrations attached that have led many to believe the relationship is coming to an end. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to the media recently about the talks that's been going on and mentioning that te team wants to “get something back for that investment” according to Rob Demobsky.

“John Thornton is his agent,” Gutekunst said. “We talk weekly about these things and work together on finding the best solution for everybody. We invested a lot in Jaire, and we want to make sure that if he’s not going to be on our football team, helping us win games, that we get something back for that investment.”

“Obviously a very, very good player for us,” Gutekunst said. “We have some time here to kind of figure that out and see what’s best for him and for the organization.”

From Brian Gutekunst at the NFL meetings on Jaire Alexander: pic.twitter.com/NiZHvC9LbM — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

While fans await to see the finality of the situation with Alexander, the Packers are looking to improve after finishing 11-6 last season which put them third in the NFC North.