The Green Bay Packers made a couple of splashes in the first week of free agency, signing offensive lineman Aaron Banks and cornerback Nate Hobbs to four-year deals. While these additions are impactful, the Packers need to add more to their roster.

Green Bay is continuing to build around their star quarterback, Jordan Love. Love dealt with injuries in his second season as a starter but put up solid numbers, completing 63.1 percent of his passes for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

The 26-year-old quarterback is a talented passer, but Green Bay doesn't have a true top pass catcher. Love has solid weapons with Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Tucker Kraft. However, none of these young weapons have emerged as a go-to target to rely on.

Earlier this offseason, star running back Josh Jacobs voiced his desire for a new WR1, telling No BS that the Packers aren't quite where they need to be from a personnel standpoint.

“We've got a really young group of receivers,” Jacobs said. “All can be really, really, really special, but I think personally we need a guy that's proven to be a No. 1 already, somebody that we know is going to be a little bit more consistent.”

Despite Jacobs's lobbying for a top receiver, Green Bay has not landed one like other top contenders. The Los Angeles Rams signed Davante Adams, while the Seattle Seahawks signed Cooper Kupp, and the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired D.K. Metcalf in a trade.

Over the years, general manager Brian Gutekunst has continued to build a consistent playoff team but has remained hesitant to add veteran receivers. While the wide receiver position remains a big need, the Packers must address an even bigger one after the first week of 2025 NFL free agency.

The Packers need an elite pass rusher

The Packers are in need of an elite pass rusher, as that was one of their biggest issues in the 2024-25 season. Green Bay struggled to generate a pass rush, including in their Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, where they only recorded two sacks.

While in the regular season, Green Bay had 45 sacks, they were not consistent at generating a pass rush. In Week 3, the Packers had eight sacks against the Tennessee Titans. However, they followed it up with only two sacks in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay's pass rush was streaky, going from dominance one week to a subpar performance the next. The Packers have a solid pass rusher in Rashan Gary, who led the team with 7.5 sacks, but they don't have a star pass rusher alongside him.

Green Bay was in trade rumors for Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby earlier this offseason, but after their extensions, Gutekunst will have to look elsewhere to add a star pass rusher. Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson is also an unlikely option, as he's working on an extension.

This leaves the Packers in a tough spot to add a pass rusher to pair alongside Gary. Green Bay could look to add one in the draft, but they have done so previously without success. Lukas Van Ness was their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft but has only contributed seven sacks in his two seasons.

The Packers could take a chance and upgrade their pass rush in the draft, but if they can make a deal for a proven pass rusher, it would fit their win-now timeline. Gutekunst and the front office have work to do if they want Green Bay to take the next step and become Super Bowl contenders next season.