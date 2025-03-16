The Green Bay Packers are currently in the middle of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. The Packers are coming off of a tough playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round this past year, a season that was filled with adversity for Green Bay.

The Packers have already made some splashy moves this offseason, including most notably signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs to a $48 million contract.

Recently, Hobbs appeared in a video on the Packers' official team YouTube channel with a bold declaration for what he envisions his Green Bay tenure going like.

“I'm an electric player, how I approach the game and the energy I play with is infectious,” said Hobbs. “Everybody who loves football, I'm going to put on a show for you.”

How far can the Packers go?

The Packers were on the short list of teams viewed as having legitimate Super Bowl aspirations entering the 2024-25 NFL season following their surprising run to the NFC divisional round the year prior.

While Green Bay did show some signs of following through on that lofty potential, the 2024-25 season was largely an unfruitful one for Packers fans, who saw quarterback Jordan Love suffer through not one but two big injuries that forced other players to start games, and also saw inconsistent play from the team's defense throughout the season.

This was likely the reason why the team was willing to commit long-term to a player like Hobbs, who didn't exactly experience a ton of team success with the Raiders but still made a name for himself with the franchise after playing his college football at Illinois.

The Packers will now turn their attention to the NFL Draft, which will take place coincidentally in Green Bay in late April. it remains to be seen which positions the Packers will go after in their quest to continue to add to what they hope is a contending team for years to come.