One of the biggest moves of the offseason so far saw the Seattle Seahawks send DK Metcalf and a sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for second and seventh round picks. One team that was believed to be involved in the Metcalf sweepstakes was the Green Bay Packers, but those rumors appear to have been debunked.

The Packers have made it clear they are interested in adding some help at wide receiver this offseason, with reports suggesting they were close to trading for Metcalf before he eventually wound up with the Steelers. It turns out that wasn't the case, as Green Bay was never involved with Metcalf because general manager Brian Gutekunst did not want to part with the sort of draft capital that Pittsburgh gave up to get him.

“The Packers were never in play for receiver DK Metcalf. GM Brian Gutekunst might have been willing to pay top dollar but was never going to give up a high draft pick to get him via trade,” Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported.

Packers look elsewhere at wide receiver after passing on DK Metcalf

Adding Metcalf in a trade surely would have given the Packers the sort of No. 1 wide receiver they were looking to add this offseason, but the price was too steep for them, and they never made a real play for him. The team has been forced to look elsewhere, as they recently signed Mecole Hardman to add some speed to their wide receiver room. He's not the top option that the team is looking for, though.

Green Bay could look to the 2025 NFL draft for help at wide receiver, and they still have a talented crop of pass catchers, led by Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs, at their disposal. But getting quarterback Jordan Love a de facto number one target remains a priority this offseason, and after not showing much interest in Metcalf, it will be interesting to see what avenue the front office ends up taking to fill this need.