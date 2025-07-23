The Green Bay Packers had a strong season, but ultimately fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round. While they were not awful last season, that game showed some cracks in the foundation. The Packers' defense could not stop Saquon Barkley and failed to pressure Jalen Hurts. Lukas Van Ness recorded just one solo tackle in that game, failing to make an impact in that game.

Even with that, Van Ness can be a Packers' breakout player in his third season.

When Green Bay drafted Van Ness with the 13th overall pick, they expected him to be an impact player. Instead, it has not turned out that way. Van Ness had just three sacks and one forced fumble with 22 solo tackles. This came after having four sacks and 24 solo tackles the season before. Ultimately, that is not the numbers the Pack expect from him.

For the team to take the next step, Van Ness must become the Packers' breakout player. Green Bay's defense was inconsistent, ranking 20th in total tackles. Yet, there were some highlights, mainly on the back side of the defense. With Kenny Clark nearing the end of his career, there is more urgency for Van Ness to become the player Green Bay thought he was when they drafted him. Notably, fellow teammate Rashan Gary had 7.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits, but has also failed to record more than 10 sacks in a single season.

In addition to just three sacks, Van Ness also reached the quarterback just six times and had six tackles for a loss. Overall, he is not consistently getting to the quarterback, which raises questions about his future. The Packers have made several tough decisions this offseason, including the release of Jaire Alexander. That shows that no one is safe if they cannot produce at a consistent level. Thus, Van Ness needs to show the burst of speed that he has to become the elite edge rusher to help Green Bay get to the next level.

Lukas Van Ness must improve in Packers' defense

When the Packers drafted Van Ness, they saw him as a guy who could help Gary get to the quarterback. Notably, his role was to play defensive right end and stuff the running game while also pressuring the quarterback. His performance over the final two seasons at Iowa was excellent, as he had 70 tackles and 13 sacks. One notable aspect of Van Ness's game has been his ability to stay healthy, as he has played all 34 games.

Even with his first two seasons of struggles, Van Ness still brings an excellent combination of raw power and strength. Additionally, he has displayed functional athleticism and versatility. Van Ness also shows excellent hustle and never gives up on a play. Likewise, he can line up anywhere on the defensive line, which makes him integral to the scheme.

The knocks on Van Ness include his inability to deliver a consistent pass rush. Furthermore, he is still learning blocking schemes and how to shed them properly. Even with all that, year three is typically when many players come into their own and showcase their capabilities. Consider the fact that this will also be the season that determines his next possible contract.

If Van Ness wishes to stay in Green Bay on a good contract, he will do anything and everything to improve. Significantly, the Packers' defense has displayed some strength in the past. Their season will be tested early, as the Packers' schedule includes battles with the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. While Jared Goff is not shifty, Jayden Daniels certainly is.

There will also be a rematch with the Eagles and Hurts later this season. That means the Packers' defense will have to contend with Barkley's running and Hurts' skills. Therefore, it will be the perfect opportunity for Van Ness to show that he is ready to take the next step in his development. If Van Ness can develop more pass-rushing abilities, it would be ideal for the Packers. Ultimately, any improvements in his game will take the Pack to the next level.

Losing to the Eagles proved that there was much work to do. Subsequently, it also showed how players like Van Ness still have much to work on to give Green Bay a better defensive squad. For now, the Packers' defense will go as far as their pass rush and secondary can take them. Many expect Gary to continue improving. Yet, it will be the play of Van Ness that makes or breaks the season for the Packers and truly determines if they can make an impact.