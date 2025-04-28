The Green Bay Packers are no strangers to bold draft strategies. This year, however, they broke a tradition that had defined two decades of their front office approach. In a draft class heavy on offensive talent and loaded with defensive depth, Green Bay not only addressed glaring needs. They also made history, thrilling fans and providing quarterback Jordan Love with critical new weapons. With a 2025 season full of high expectations, the Packers' latest draft haul feels less like a rebuild and more like a recharge. This is a clear statement that they are serious about contending now.

Packers' 2025 NFL Draft Needs

Green Bay entered the 2025 NFL Draft facing a roster in transition. The uncertainty surrounding Jaire Alexander’s future put cornerback needs squarely on the map. Meanwhile, Christian Watson’s ACL rehab left the receiving corps dangerously thin on deep threats. Coach Matt LaFleur emphasized that a sharper pass rush was crucial for pushing deeper into the playoffs after another frustrating postseason exit. That set the stage for a draft focused on key upgrades at wide receiver, cornerback, edge rusher, and both lines of scrimmage. The Packers needed athleticism, toughness, and a spark—and they largely delivered.

Here we'll try to hand out grades for every pick that the Green Bay Packers made in the recent 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, No. 23: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Grade: A

For the first time in 22 years, Green Bay selected a wide receiver in the first round. Matthew Golden brings a much-needed vertical element to the offense. Golden’s elite speed and polished route-running ability make him an ideal fit alongside Love’s improving deep ball. This pick wasn’t just about breaking a streak. It was about giving their quarterback a true game-breaker. Golden has WR1 upside and should immediately stretch defenses in ways the Packers haven’t consistently done since the prime years of Jordy Nelson.

Round 2, No. 54: Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State

Grade: B

Skipping an edge rusher or cornerback at this spot was a gamble. That said, Anthony Belton's potential was too enticing to pass up. Belton is massive, athletic, and projects as a potential Day 1 starter at left tackle. He serves as a crucial insurance policy for the offense. His struggles against speed rushers are real and will require coaching refinement. However, his size and movement skills give Green Bay a chance to solidify the blindside for years. Protecting Love was just as critical as adding weapons. Now, Belton gives them a developmental yet high-upside answer.

Round 3, No. 87: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

Grade: A-

Double-dipping at wide receiver wasn’t part of every Packers fan’s pre-draft dream. Stll, it makes perfect sense here. Savion Williams is a versatile offensive weapon who can win contested catches and even line up at multiple spots. At 6'5, he gives Love a massive catch radius and could become a dangerous red-zone target. Combined with Golden, the Packers have completely reimagined their receiving corps overnight. Williams’ value at this pick made it one of the sneakiest steals of Day 2.

Round 4, No. 124: Barryn Sorrell, Edge, Texas

Grade: A

Patience paid off here. Powerful rusher Barryn Sorrell fell further than expected and gave Green Bay a much-needed jolt off the edge. On the field, Sorrell brings a bull-rush style and relentless motor that fits the Packers' defensive mentality perfectly. With questions about depth behind Rashan Gary, Sorrell could earn rotational snaps right away.

Round 5, No. 159: Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State

Grade: B+

Collin Oliver is a hybrid linebacker-edge player who flashes explosiveness and tackling prowess. He gives the Packers another player who could carve out a role as a situational blitzer and special teams standout early. His tweener size might limit him to certain packages. However, his play speed and instincts are clear assets. Another strong value add to reinforce the defense’s physicality.

Round 6, No. 198: Warren Brinson, DT, Georgia

Grade: B

Warren Brinson wasn’t a headliner on Georgia’s stacked defensive front. Still, he’s a quick, powerful interior defender who can disrupt in the run game and flash on passing downs. Green Bay knows that strong depth on the defensive line is critical for playoff pushes. Brinson could surprise if developed properly, providing a rotational boost up front.

Round 7, No. 237: Micah Robinson, CB, Tulane

Grade: B

The Packers finally addressed the cornerback position by selecting Micah Robinson. Sure, he may not be an immediate starter. However, Robinson brings toughness and ball skills to a secondary that needed reinforcements. With Alexander’s situation unresolved, getting another corner into the room was a necessity.

Round 7, No. 250: John Williams, OT, Cincinnati

Grade: B-

The Packers announced John Williams as a guard despite his experience at tackle. This signaled a clear intention to strengthen interior line depth. Williams plays with a mean streak and could stick on the roster as a valuable swing lineman. Seventh-round picks are often longshots. That said, Williams’ versatility and attitude give him a fighter’s chance to carve out a role.

Final Packers Draft Grade: A-

The Packers balanced offensive urgency with long-term needs in the trenches, while also injecting defensive talent on Day 3. Golden and Williams have the potential to transform the passing game, and Belton gives Green Bay a possible answer at left tackle. Defensive reinforcements like Sorrell and Oliver add muscle where it matters. In a critical offseason for Jordan Love’s continued development and the team’s Super Bowl aspirations, this draft hit more than it missed—and it might just set the Packers up for their next great run.