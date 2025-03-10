The Green Bay Packers know how they are going to get their kicks for the coming season. And they also locked up a key defender. Meanwhile, the draft is coming more into focus. So here’s a five-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

The 2024 season showed promise, but the Packers came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. With pick No. 23 in the first round, the Packers will look for help at wide receiver, center, edge, and cornerback.

And once the PFF simulator did its thing, the Packers landed this guy.

Packers get T Kelvin Banks Jr. in Round 1

Oops. While it’s not necessarily a bad thing to draft an offensive tackle, this came up as a swing and miss from the PFF simulator. Wide receivers Luther Burden III and Matthew Golden remained on the board when the Packers grabbed the University of Texas product.

But … at least they got a good player in the 6-foot-5, 315-pound beast, according to Pro Football Network’s analysis.

“Kelvin Banks Jr. has all the physical attributes needed to be a high-level starting offensive lineman at the NFL level,” PFN wrote. “He has the athletic traits that scouts drool over at the offensive tackle position. He’s a natural mover with quick feet and impressive short-area explosiveness.

“Thanks to his low center of gravity and determined mentality, he’s capable of driving defenders off the ball, too. The big issue with Banks revolves around how he uses his hands, which can affect his contact balance and make it tougher for him to maximize his physical attributes.”

The Packers already had high regard for their line, according to general manager Brian Gutekunst’s comments to ESPN.

“I thought our offensive line, particularly in pass pro, played really, really well all year for the most part, with the exception of a couple games,” Gutekunst said. “But I think all those guys had really solid years and improved.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur said the change to a gap scheme in 2024 may have slowed the offensive line production.

“I think coaching is, yeah, you have a philosophy of what you want to do,” LaFleur said. “And a foundation of what you want to do. But you’d better not be so stubborn that you just — this is what we’re going to do — if your pieces don’t necessarily match.”

Gutekunst said the Packers will lean on versatility in 2025. And Banks may fit that mold because he could play guard in the NFL.

“We’ve got three or four guys on our line that could probably play five spots,” Gutekunst said. “And that’s, I believe in that. I think every coach that I’ve been around believes in that and I think that’s an asset that we have that not all teams have.”

WR Elic Ayomanor lands in Round 2

This may be a decent consolation prize after the Packers declined to add a playmaker on the outside in the first round. The Stanford product has upside.

“Elic Ayomanor has the physical tools to hypothetically thrive along the perimeter in the NFL,” PFN wrote. “He has a large catch radius and impressive ball skills, and his coordination helps him track down the ball well and take optimal angles in the air.

“He offers pretty good speed for his size, too, and the combination of his size and speed make him a difficult defender to bring down after the catch. If you’re looking for a polished route-running technician, Ayomanor might not be your first choice.”

If you read that scouting report carefully, it’s hard to walk away with a guy being an Alpha among the receivers. And that’s what Green Bay needed. The Packers already have their share of sub-A1 guys — maybe one of the better overall groups in the league. But they needed a lead dog. And Ayomanor doesn’t appear to provide that type of upside.

Back to the tackle bin in Round 3

OK. No edge help, or addition at center. No cornerback. The Packers will apparently try to flood the roster with tackles. Come on, PFF simulator. Terrible pick here.

Arizona’s Jonah Savailnaea not only has a hard name to spell, he also doesn’t fit with the Packers in this spot at all. But at least he could play a guard position.

“Jonah Savaiinaea projects best as an offensive guard at the NFL level, where his average range as a blocker due to a lack of top-notch length and agility can be better masked. Because of his abilities in pass protection, his ceiling is arguably higher inside, as well.”

The Packers passed on edge Elijah Roberts in this situation. Also, cornerback Dorian Strong would have been a reasonable pick.

Packers finally get their edge guy in Round 4

This is perhaps the first good pick of this mock draft for the Packers. It’s hard to find an impact player this late, but Virginia Tech’s Antwaun Powell-Ryland offers enough ceiling to perhaps make things work out.

“Antwuan Powell-Ryland has advanced his edge-rushing skills with a strong 6’3”, 251-pound frame and a versatile move set. Renowned for his consistency and unpredictability, he effectively disrupts offensive lines. His technical prowess and impactful play make him a promising candidate for a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.”

But wait! The Packers could have drafted another tackle here! Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson got snagged by the Jaguars one pick later. Lol. Somebody at PFF needs to tinker with the AI of the simulator.

A tight end comes to the forefront in Round 5

Clemson’s Jake Briningstool could be a decent pick this late. He has a large catch radius and can beat linebackers. But he won’t offer much in run blocking.

Overall, the PFF simulator did the Packers no favors. Even if the first-round pick hits, the Packers didn’t fill needs. Grade: D-minus.