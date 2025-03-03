The Green Bay Packers have a lot of work to do this offseason. Green Bay is preparing for NFL free agency, which kicks off just one week from today. The Packers are already hard at work, agreeing to terms with one defensive player on a new contract.

The Packers have re-signed linebacker Isaiah McDuffie to a two-year contract worth $8 million, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. McDuffie's contract features incentives that could bring the total value up to $9.5 million.

McDuffie broke out during the 2023 season after a disappointing first two seasons of his career. He logged 86 total tackles in 2023 and followed that up with 97 total tackles in 2024. This means that McDuffie has racked up 183 total tackles over the last two seasons.

This is a great deal that works out for both parties. McDuffie is a productive linebacker, but is someone who could have easily gotten lost in the shuffle during free agency. He locks in a solid payday by signing with the Packers.

Meanwhile, the Packers get to keep a starting outside linebacker on a relatively cheap contract.

This looks like an all-around great move by the Packers' front office.

Packers center Josh Myers gets big injury update ahead of NFL free agency

One Packers offensive lineman got a huge injury update ahead of NFL free agency.

Packers center Josh Myers got a positive injury update from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday.

“While Myers went down for what appeared to be a significant injury in the playoffs, I'm told he came out of the game unscathed and has no injury from the play,” Fowler said via ESPN. “He's getting no treatment and is completely healthy entering free agency.”

Myers is one player the Packers may also want to keep on the roster. Green Bay does not have a backup plan at center currently on the roster, so losing Myers would create another hole to fill.

Spotrac projects that Myers should command roughly $7.7 million per season on a new contract. It may be wise for the Packers to try and re-sign him on a three- or four-year contract at that market value.

The Packers proved with McDuffie that they are willing to re-sign their own players ahead of free agency. Perhaps Myers could be next on the list.