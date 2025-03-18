As the Green Bay Packers get their offensive ducks in a row, they’re still trying to trade Jaire Alexander. And they’re hoping to make a draft splash. Here is the Packers’ five-round, post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Network simulator.

The Packers have been criticized for moving timidly in the free-agent market. They have the tough chore of keeping up with juggernauts like the Lions and Vikings.

Green Bay entered the draft with needs at edge, cornerback, wide receiver, defensive tackle, and linebacker. And they landed one of those positions right off the bat.

CB Jahdae Barron drops in with Packers in Round 1

This might be a decent pick for the Packers, but passing on Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. seems like a bad move.

Still, the University of Texas product could deliver as an early starter.

“Jahdae Barron’s impact was consistently visible on a snap-to-snap basis for the Longhorns’ impressive SEC debut,” PFN wrote. “Primarily dominating as an outside corner, Barron was not only a lockdown player in coverage but also a turnover-producing machine with five interceptions in 2024. While he was a successful playmaker on the outside, Barron best projects to bump inside to slot cornerback.

“Due to a lack of overall length, it will be difficult for him to win reps as often on the outside. Nevertheless, Barron is the exact prototype to be a dominant NFL slot cornerback. While it could be perceived as a slight to say he needs to switch roles, the importance of having elite slot defenders is a huge priority for defenses at the next level.

“Barron’s tackling, physical presence, and play strength are exactly what the NFL needs from slot defenders. He’s reliable enough in coverage to win against slot receivers and physical enough to play in the box against the run if necessary.”

It seems like the Packers would get a nice defensive addition here. But defending the slot wouldn’t be as effective as defending the whole field by getting a fierce pass rush. That’s why Pearce would have been a better pick.

LaFleur said his defense closed the 2025 season in a strong manner according to packers.com.

“I thought there was an incredible amount of growth, to be honest with you,” LaFleur said. “A vision of what we wanted to do and where we went to were kind of two different things. I thought we were playing some pretty good football at the end.”

Still, the quarterback pressure needed to be better.

“Guys have got to be able to win one-on-ones,” LaFleur said. “And there's certain things you can do structurally to help create some one-on-one opportunities. But somebody's gotta win.”

Hence, Pearce. Oh, well.

Josh Conerly Jr. lands in Round 2

Straying from its “needs” list, the Packers don’t pass up on an exceptional talent for the offensive line. In the world of protecting quarterbacks, it good to have an abundance of depth.

The 6-foot-4, 311-pound Oregon product has tremendous athleticism, and this looks like a good pick.

“(He moves) like a much lighter man on tape,” PFN wrote. “His foot speed in pass protection and his redirect ability give him significant range as a blocker, making it easier for him to execute blocking assignments on the move. Conerly’s pad level and coordination make it easier for him to climb to the second level and block linebackers.

“He’s obviously bigger and stronger than the off-ball defenders he goes up against, but his precision and fluidity on the move allow him to take precise angles blocking in space. Though his play strength isn’t elite yet, Conerly has gotten stronger as his time at Oregon progressed.”

The down side to this pick is passing on wide receiver Tre Harris from Ole Miss. Also, edge J.T. Tuimoloau remained on the board.

Packers get WR Ricky White in Round 4

One thing about passing on needs is having to settle for less in positions of weakness. That’s what they get in the UNLV product.

“White built on his 1,483-yard, eight-touchdown 2023 campaign, flashing speed and vertical playmaking to draw serious NFL Draft attention,” PFN wrote. “Operating in Brennan Marion's Go-Go offense, White’s ability to manipulate space and run crisp routes has stood out. His athleticism and elite speed make him a likely steal on Day 3.”

CB Justin Walley is the Round 5 selection

Again the Packers fill a position of need late in the draft. But this seems to pack a little more of a punch. The University of Minnesota product is solid and can make plays.

“Instinctive player with a nice ability to read and react to plays,” PFN wrote. “Has loose hips and can change direction easily. Has smooth transitions and does a nice job of covering underneath routes. Average top-end speed. Struggles to stick with faster receivers down the field. Footwork is clean. He’s an efficient mover who doesn’t waste many steps. A willing run defender who can make plays around the line of scrimmage.”

Not a bad pick for this round.

Overall, the Packers traveled directions that leave problems for the 2025 roster. Grade: B-minus.