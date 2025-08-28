The Green Bay Packers are keeping their starting lineup plans at left tackle under wraps as the season opener against Detroit approaches. Head coach Matt LaFleur declined to say whether veteran Rasheed Walker or first-round pick Jordan Morgan will line up on Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love’s blind side, leaving one of the team’s most important positions unsettled.

Walker has held the job for the past two years, starting 32 games, including playoffs, but a groin injury slowed him during camp. He returned to full participation last week and took first-team reps at left tackle, showing no lingering issues. Walker said he feels back to his old self and stressed that patience in his recovery was the right call.

“I feel like I picked up right where I left off,” Walker said. “No one likes injuries, but I had to take the time to get healthy.”

Morgan, meanwhile, has impressed throughout the preseason. The former Arizona standout looked at home in pass protection against top competition, including Colts rookie edge rusher Laiatu Latu. Coaches praised his progress, and his versatility has added value, as he has also taken snaps at both guard spots while injuries have thinned the interior line.

The Packers could benefit from starting either player

The Packers see benefits in both directions. Walker is experienced at left tackle but does not play guard. Morgan, while less seasoned, can step in at multiple positions, which could prove crucial with Aaron Banks and Elgton Jenkins managing injuries. That flexibility could ultimately keep Walker in his familiar spot while Morgan fills in where needed.

Still, Morgan made it clear he views himself as more than a backup.

“I’m a left tackle and they know that,” Morgan said. “It’s just going to be about who does better that week.”

For now, LaFleur is keeping the decision quiet, preferring to wait until the opener to show his hand. What is certain is that Green Bay has rare depth up front, with two capable left tackles competing for one job.

The Packers believe that kind of competition can only make the line stronger, even if the final choice remains a mystery.