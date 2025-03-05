All legacies must come to an end, and retirement is the case for former Green Bay Packers kicker, Mason Crosby. After spending 16 seasons with the team, he is officially retiring, according to the Packers website.

During his time with the green and yellow, he leaves behind a remarkable legacy. For starters, Crosby is the franchise leader in career points (1,918), field goals (395), 50-yard field goals (43), and extra points (733).

After Crosby signed with the New York Giants in 2023, he only appeared in three games. Plus, many thought it was strange that he was not in a Packers uniform.

Even Crosby felt strange about returning to the Packers in a different uniform.

It also felt strange that a game-winning drive took place without Crosby to finish the job. He was one of the most clutch kickers in the league, especially when quarterback Aaron Rodgers would lead a fourth-quarter drive.

Crosby is one of only two players in NFL history (Lions K Jason Hanson) to play in 250-plus regular-season games and score 1,900-plus points with one team.

Mason Crosby leaves a legacy with the Packers

Kickers usually float from team to team, but not Crosby. He was a part of the franchise from the beginning to the end of his career. He gave fans countless moments with game-sealing kicks.

Not to mention, Crosby is a Super Bowl champion. Plenty of kickers around the league, and aspiring ones would hope to have a career like he has.

The countless franchise records and consistency stand out, more than anything. Since his departure, the Packers have struggled to find their next franchise kicker.

Again, replicating the 16-year veteran's production will be a tall task. However, if they give their new or current kicker some time and guidance, he might fit right into the mold.

Either way, Crosby leaves a near-untouchable legacy in the city of Green Bay.