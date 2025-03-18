The Green Bay Packers have added several key players to the roster through free agency so far and made another move on Tuesday. With the front office aiming to improve the wide receiver group, the team brings in a former three-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver to give Jordan Love a new weapon for next season.

Reports indicate that the Packers have officially signed former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman on a one-year contract, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The details of the contract are yet to be announced but Hardman brings some serious speed to Green Bay for head coach Matt LaFleur to play around with.

“Source: Free agent WR/return specialist Mecole Hardman is signing with the Packers on a one-year deal. Hardman takes his speed from Kansas City to Matt LaFleur’s offense.”

This story is currently developing and more information will be published soon.