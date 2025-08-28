The Green Bay Packers didn’t waste any time in scraping up the cash to sign Micah Parsons. And Adam Schefter followed suit by rushing to X for a post that wound up going viral for his misstep.

“ESPN Sources: Cowboys are trading three-time All-Pro LB Micah Packers to the Green Bay Packers. Parsons and the Packers already have reached agreement on a four-year, $188 million contract. @DavidMulugheta of @Athletesfirst had a hand in the trade and ultimately negotiating the record-breaking contract that includes $120 million fully guaranteed at signing and makes Parsons the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.”

Also, Schefter quickly tried to make amends by blaming his computer for the mishap, according to another post on X.

“*correction. Parsons to the Packers. Even autocorrect was shaken up by the trade.”

Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons has new home

The Packers sent two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl standout Kenny Clark to the Cowboys for Parsons on Thursday. When he gets to Green Bay, Parsons will have a four-year, $188 million deal with $136 million guaranteed waiting on him. That will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $47 million per year, according to NFL.com.

Article Continues Below

It's kind of an odd trade for the Cowboys, who reeled in receiver George Pickens earlier this year in what looked like a “this year” deal.

Parsons said he didn’t want his Cowboys days to be over, according to his post on X via NFL.com.

“I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control,” Parsons said in a statement posted on social media. “My heart has always been here, and it still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process.”

The shocking trade came about one day after Packers GM Brian Gutekunst hinted that the team might be willing to give things up to get Parsons, according to a post on X by Rob Demovsky.

“Brian Gutekunst when asked specifically trying to get a player like Micah Parsons prefaced it by saying he wouldn’t/couldn’t talk about a player on another team and said: “Every opportunity that’s out there and we think can help the Packers, we’re going to take a long look at.”