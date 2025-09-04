Back in the day, quarterback Brett Favre was a Green Bay Packers great. And he eventually passed the torch to Aaron Rodgers. Recently, Favre reflected on his concussion mistakes and NFL regrets.

Favre said he wouldn’t necessarily change things if he could go back, according to the Sage Steele Show.

“If I had to do it over again, I don’t know if I would have done it any different,” Favre said. “I think there is a couple of different times where I went back in with a head injury. The very smart thing to do, based on what we know now, would be not to go back in.

“Those few moments, which may be two times that I probably should've stayed out, versus I don’t know how many plays I played, and pretty much every time you get hit, it hurts. Sometimes something breaks, sometimes something tears, sometimes it bruises. But as far as anything below the neck, I don’t think I would do it any differently.”

Former Packers QB Brett Favre said head injuries were tough

Favre said the hits happened over and over again during his NFL career. And he made the connection between his Parkinson’s diagnosis and the head injuries, according to The Guardian via TMZ.

“[The doctors] all said the same thing, if it’s not in your family, and there’s none on either side of my family, then the first thing we looked at is head trauma,” Favre told TMZ. “Well, hell, I wrote the book on head trauma.”

Favre said he first became concerned when he had difficulty putting his throwing arm through the sleeve of a jacket.

“I felt my arm; the strength was there, but I could not guide it,” he said. “And it was the most frustrating thing. So those two really kind of, eventually, I was like, you know, I’m just gonna get it checked.”

Favre said it’s possible he experienced more than 1,000 concussions during his football career.

“When you have ringing of the ears, seeing stars, that’s a concussion,” Favre said. “And if that is a concussion, I’ve had hundreds, maybe thousands, throughout my career, which is frightening.”