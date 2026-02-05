Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst isn't listening to the noise coming from the tundra. Despite a disappointing end to the 2025 season that saw the team stumble through a late-season collapse, Gutekunst made it clear that special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia isn't going anywhere.

For a fan base that has watched the third phase of the game struggle for nearly two decades, the news went over about as well as a missed field goal in a blizzard.

The Green Bay Packers finished the 2025 campaign with a 9-7-1 record, eventually falling 31-27 to the Chicago Bears in a heartbreaking Wild Card matchup. While the offense and defense had their moments, the special teams unit remained a massive point of contention.

Green Bay ranked 20th in the league in overall special teams performance this past year. While that is a slight jump from their 22nd and 27th place finishes in previous seasons, it is a far cry from the elite play Bisaccia was hired to install back in 2022.

Gutekunst was straightforward when asked about his veteran coach during a recent press conference. “What Rich brings to our culture, this football team, he’s a very impactful coach around here.” It is a sentiment head coach Matt LaFleur likely shares, as the two have remained loyal to Bisaccia through various kicking and return-game woes.

Brian Gutekunst with high praise for special teams coach Rich Bisaccia “What Rich brings to our culture, this football team, —he’s very impactful coach around here” pic.twitter.com/NuzZVkfyXd — Hogg (@HoggNFL) February 4, 2026

The bright spot for the unit was undoubtedly punter Daniel Whelan. He finished fourth in the NFL with a franchise-record net average of 43.9 yards. However, the rest of the unit struggled to keep pace. The team finished dead last in punt return average and dealt with a midseason slump from kicker Brandon McManus. McManus converted just 80 percent of his field goal attempts, going a lackluster 6-of-12 from 40 yards or further.

Fans took to social media to voice their frustration, noting that the team has now finished in the bottom half of the league in special teams rankings for years. With the 2026 offseason officially underway, the Green Bay front office is betting that continuity will eventually lead to a breakthrough. For now, Bisaccia has the backing of the boss, even if he doesn't have the backing of the bleachers.