The Sunday Night Football showdown witnessed multiple injuries. The Dallas Cowboys lost safety Malik Hooker toward the end of the second quarter. The Green Bay Packers, meanwhile, had their own injury setback involving Devonte Wyatt.

The defensive lineman suffered his own leg ailment — involving his knee. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared an early update on Wyatt's status for the rest of the evening.

“Packers say DL Devonte Wyatt is questionable to return tonight due to a knee injury,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

The franchise, however, dropped this unfortunate news for the defensive lineman.

“Packers injury update: DL Devonte Wyatt (knee) has been ruled out,” the team's X account posted.

How Packers fared defensively vs. Cowboys amid Devonte Wyatt injury

Article Continues Below

The Packers rolled into AT&T Stadium with Micah Parsons in tow this time. The SNF showdown marked Parsons' first time he walked out of the visitors locker room in the stadium he starred in for Dallas.

Parsons helped spark the Packers defense early. Green Bay, with the traded Parsons rushing Dak Prescott, forced three early punts for the Cowboys. But Dallas caught fire to close out the second quarter.

Prescott called his own number and scored on a two-yard quarterback draw to cut the lead to 13-9. But then Jordan Love coughed up the football on a fumble. Prescott hit George Pickens on a 15-yard touchdown strike, handing Dallas the lead to close out the second quarter.

Green Bay allowed 204 total yards deep into the third quarter. Wyatt finished with one tackle before leaving.