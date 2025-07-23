Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst offered a significant update on two-time Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins, confirming the offensive lineman is dealing with a back injury. Jenkins was placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list at the start of training camp. That's a designation that signals the injury occurred away from Packers team facilities.

Jenkins’ absence has drawn attention due to his importance on the offensive line and recent transition to center. Gutekunst, however, downplayed any long-term concern. He stated he “absolutely” expects Jenkins to be back on the field once his back issue is resolved. Gutekunst emphasized Jenkins’ readiness and familiarity with the center position, calling him “very natural” and “very gifted” in that role.

The back injury follows another injury in the Packers’ playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins suffered a stinger after a shoulder hit against the Eagles. He did not return after halftime, and the offensive line struggled without him. The instability forced the team to rely on backups Travis Glover and Kadeem Telfort, neither of whom was able to match Jenkins' effectiveness.

The Packers will need Elgton Jenkins healthy this season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) reacts with guard Elgton Jenkins (74) during the second half for the 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium.
Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Now entering Year 3 of a four-year, $68 million extension, Jenkins remains one of the highest-paid interior linemen in the league. Despite his contract, he earned less than both Aaron Banks and newly extended teammate Zach Tom, neither of whom has a Pro Bowl to their name.

Jenkins' placement on the NFI list is part of a broader injury picture for Green Bay. Other names on injury lists include Christian Watson (ACL), John Williams (back), and Quay Walker (ankle). Still, Gutekunst believes most of these injuries are short-term issues.

As training camp ramps up, all eyes will be on Jenkins' health. His return is vital to keeping quarterback Jordan Love upright, especially as Jenkins transitions into the center role tasked with anchoring the Packers' offensive front.

More Green Bay Packers News
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a 60-yard reception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 17, 2024 at Solider Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 20-19.
Packers WR Christian Watson’s ‘freak’ injury recovery comes with catchJackson Stone ·
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) flexes as he does a “Lambeau Leap” with Packers fans after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 34-13.
Packers rumors: Watch out for ‘accelerated’ Christian Watson injury returnDouglas Fritz ·
Green Bay Packers offensive linenam Zach Tom (50) during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field.
Packers give Zach Tom historic $92 million contract extensionScotty White ·
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field.
Packers sign Shedeur Sanders weapon before training campLorenzo J Reyna ·
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws an incomplete pass as he is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (56) in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, January 5, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
ESPN ranks Packers, Bears’ 2025 NFL starting lineups back-to-backJackson Stone ·
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur participates in the team's minicamp at Ray Nitschke Field.
Packers make Christian Watson, Quay Walker injury moves before training campBenedetto Vitale ·