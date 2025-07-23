Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst offered a significant update on two-time Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins, confirming the offensive lineman is dealing with a back injury. Jenkins was placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list at the start of training camp. That's a designation that signals the injury occurred away from Packers team facilities.

Jenkins’ absence has drawn attention due to his importance on the offensive line and recent transition to center. Gutekunst, however, downplayed any long-term concern. He stated he “absolutely” expects Jenkins to be back on the field once his back issue is resolved. Gutekunst emphasized Jenkins’ readiness and familiarity with the center position, calling him “very natural” and “very gifted” in that role.

The back injury follows another injury in the Packers’ playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins suffered a stinger after a shoulder hit against the Eagles. He did not return after halftime, and the offensive line struggled without him. The instability forced the team to rely on backups Travis Glover and Kadeem Telfort, neither of whom was able to match Jenkins' effectiveness.

The Packers will need Elgton Jenkins healthy this season

Now entering Year 3 of a four-year, $68 million extension, Jenkins remains one of the highest-paid interior linemen in the league. Despite his contract, he earned less than both Aaron Banks and newly extended teammate Zach Tom, neither of whom has a Pro Bowl to their name.

Jenkins' placement on the NFI list is part of a broader injury picture for Green Bay. Other names on injury lists include Christian Watson (ACL), John Williams (back), and Quay Walker (ankle). Still, Gutekunst believes most of these injuries are short-term issues.

As training camp ramps up, all eyes will be on Jenkins' health. His return is vital to keeping quarterback Jordan Love upright, especially as Jenkins transitions into the center role tasked with anchoring the Packers' offensive front.