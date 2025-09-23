The Green Bay Packers suffered one of the more shocking losses in recent NFL memory on Sunday, dropping to 2-1 with a 13-10 defeat at the hands of the lowly Cleveland Browns. Even though they led this one 10-0 in the fourth quarter, Green Bay was unable to hold onto the advantage, ultimately falling victim to a late turnover and game-winning field goal from the Browns.

This week, the Packers are busy resetting expectations and bringing themselves back down to Earth after there was premature talk of an undefeated season through the first two weeks, and they also made a big roster move on Tuesday afternoon.

“The #Packers are signing OT Brant Banks to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, source said. A big move for the former UDFA,” reported Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network on x, formerly Twitter.

Banks was on the active roster for the Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders and has been on the practice squad since, but apparently will now be back in uniform for this Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Banks played at both Nebraska and Rice during his college football career.

A big test for the Packers

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Green Bay Packers destroyed both the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders, causing some to wonder whether there was any NFL team that could even compete with the Packers moving forward.

Unfortunately for Green Bay fans, the answer to that question was a resounding yes, as the Cleveland Browns put consistent pressure on Jordan Love throughout the afternoon on Sunday, forcing him and the offense into a bad game. That offensive line play could have at least partly influenced the Packers' decision to bring up Banks from the practice squad on Tuesday.

In any case, up next for the Packers is a road game against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. That contest will mark the return of Micah Parsons to Dallas, who shockingly traded him just days before the NFL season began. The Packers and Cowboys are set to kick things off at 8:20 PM ET from AT&T Stadium.