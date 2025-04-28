With the 2025 NFL Draft over, teams around the league are signing free agents to fill out the roster. On Monday, the Green Bay Packers joined the party after signing a former No. 8 overall pick to the linebacker room.

Reports indicate that the Packers are signing Isaiah Simmons, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. Simmons, who is 26 years of age, is a versatile defender who can be a tremendous help in pass defense.

“Sources: Former Giants LB Isaiah Simmons is signing with the Packers. Still just 26 years old, Simmons has two career pick-sixes and adds versatility with his ability to play nickel as well.”

Simmons began his career with the Arizona Cardinals after the team picked him No. 8 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. During his time in Arizona, Simmons served as an inside linebacker. When he was traded to the New York Giants in the 2023 offseason, the former first-round selection played as a safety.

During his time in New York, Simmons served more as a backup option for the Giants' defense. He ended the 2024-25 campaign with 21 combined tackles (12 solo) and a forced fumble. It's not clear what his role may be in Green Bay, however, the Packers will likely give him every opportunity to earn a role.

He'll have his work cut out for him, though, as the Packers have a solid linebacker core as it is. Edgerrin Cooper and Quay Walker hold the starting spots at inside linebacker, as both had solid years last season. Additionally, Green Bay has solid starters at safety in Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams.

If anything, Simmons has the potential to earn some playing time and potentially provide some athleticism and excitement as a role player. Adding depth to the defensive side of the ball is never a bad thing, and the Packers did just that by signing Simmons.